Justice delivered in the Ahmaud Arbery case

A mural depicts the gunned down black man Ahmaud Arbery as a Black History Month commemorative hike is held in memory of those who have died as a result of race-related violence, in Brunswick, Georgia, States United, February 27, 2021.

Image credit: Reuters

It sometimes seems that jurors in the United States have a sense of justice often at odds with the values ​​of law, resulting in verdicts that inflame racial tensions. It is a nation that still faces inequality, civil rights tensions and the burden of history. Last week, the verdict delivered by Wisconsin jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, acquitted in the shooting deaths of a few people at a BLM event. This verdict was met with violence and street protests, as is so often the case when the justice system tries crimes when the race itself is tried and the verdict reflects the innate divisions of American society. But the latest verdict in a series of racially-motivated murders at least restores a sense that justice has been served as three white men were convicted of murdering a black jogger last year in a Georgia case that is became a rallying cry for racial justice protesters. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot dead in February 2020 during a clash with Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbor, William Bryan. They had claimed to have acted in self-defense during an arrest by citizens accusing Arbery of being responsible for a series of burglaries in their predominantly white neighborhood. He was innocent of the charges which led to protests that he had been targeted and shot because of the color of his skin. The black community claimed it was a modern day lynching, where the only crime is being black and being in a white area. Let such continued reflection show the depth of the racial tensions that are still alive in America. Georgia, like other southern states, has a long history of racial tensions. On Wednesday evening, a predominantly white jury returned its verdict, sending a palpable sense of relief that justice has finally been served. Nothing in these cases can be taken for granted, especially in the eyes of the media who see the information through their own biased lenses, or the lawyers who distort the facts to appeal to the lower sentiments of the jurors. In this case, they did not prevail. As a beacon of freedom, it is only fitting that America has a free and fair justice system for all and free from racial prejudice. And the Arbery trial is hopeful.

