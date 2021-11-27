Politics
Standardization will accelerate the transition to the electric vehicle ecosystem
Tangerang Sud, November 26, 2021 – President Joko Widodo wanted some time ago that the transition from fossil fuels to new and renewable energies take place immediately. PT PLN (Persero) believes that to accelerate the energy transition according to the President’s orientation, there needs to be a standardization of the ecosystem of Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (KBLBB).
PLN’s director of trade and customer management Bob Saril said standardization is also an important step in accelerating the conversion of conventional cars to electric cars, such as standardization of batteries and chargers. This standardization is an important step because it can be a reference for national producers.
“Like an electrical outlet, each country has a different shape, but when you enter Indonesia you only have one shape,” Bob said on the Indonesia Electric Car Show talk show ( IEMS) of 2021 titled the aggregation platforms SPKLU and SPBKLU at Indonesia 2021 Show. Electric Car Show (IEMS). , Wednesday (24/11/2021).
In addition, ideally, the aggregation platform should be able to provide full effectiveness and efficiency to accelerate the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem. In addition, this energy conversion program cannot be carried out immediately without the support of the government which requires accountability as proof of liability, so the aggregation platform can also be a monitoring tool for the implementation. government policy implementation.
“The aggregator can also function as a tool to report on incentives provided by government. For this reason, we need to standardize the aggregator, which converges into one, and owned by the state. Because it is in the interest of the state. state, ”he said.
Currently, PLN has developed the Charge.IN platform which is integrated with PLN Mobile super apps to allow EV users to monitor active SPKLU locations, transactions made and amount of power consumed. The Charge.In platform is poised to become an aggregation platform for the EV ecosystem in Indonesia.
On the same occasion, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko in his remarks at the opening of IEMS 2021 said that President Joko Widodo had given a mandate to accelerate the use of electric vehicles in Indonesia. According to him, the President of the Republic of Indonesia wants the transition from the use of fossil fuels, in this case fuel, to immediately towards renewable energies.
“The transition from fossil energy to renewable energy is imperative and cannot be delayed. Therefore, there must be a measurable plan and a clear timeline,” Moeldoko said.
He also added that the business players in this sector must also act quickly so that the electric vehicle ecosystem can be realized immediately.
“SPKLU must dare to move forward, the producers are also moving forward, do not wait. If both wait, it will not happen,” he added.
Meanwhile, the head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Laksana Tri Handoko, admitted that he would issue a regulation banning the use of ICE vehicles in 45 botanical gardens under the auspices of BRIN. It is hoped that this policy can create a separate captive market for electric vehicles.
“So that people are more familiar and that the business players related to electric cars can grow and develop in real terms in the short term,” he said.
