Flashback: Biden suggested Trump’s coronavirus travel ban was ‘xenophobic’

President Joe Biden has imposed travel restrictions on the United States over coronavirus fears despite previously calling former President Trump a xenophobic for doing the same in 2020.

“We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus,” Biden tweeted as a presidential candidate last year the day after Trump imposed travel restrictions from China to the United States in response to the spread of the coronavirus. “We have to lead the way with science and not Donald Trump’s record hysteria, xenophobia and fear. He is the worst person possible to lead our country through a global health emergency.”

Doctor gives injection to make antibody against coronavirus

The day before, in addition to the travel restriction from China, Trump issued a proclamation extending his “travel ban” to six other countries, including Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Sudan. Tanzania.

Trump’s initial travel ban, issued in 2017, set new criteria for visa applicants and refugees from six Muslim-majority countries, fearing that people from those countries could not be properly vetted.

Biden then attempted to revisit the xenophobic comment and claimed in a debate that he was making a general point about xenophobia and not directly referring to the travel ban.

“A wall will not stop the coronavirus,” Biden tweeted in March 2020. “Banning all travel from Europe or any other part of the world will not stop it. This disease could affect every nation and every person on the planet and we need a plan to fight it. “

President Joe Biden points to the White House Oval Office as he arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington on Sunday, November 21, 2021, as he returns from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster) (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)

Biden also called Trump’s ban on temporary immigration from certain African countries “a shame.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also criticized Trump on this issue, calling the move “un-American.”

The Biden administration announced on Friday that it was restricting travel to the United States from several African countries in response to a new strain of the coronavirus known as the Omicron variant.

Travel restrictions will apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

FILE – In this file photo from Aug.31, 2021, Jack Kingsley RN cares for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive medical care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The summer that was supposed to mark the independence of the Americas from COVID-19 is rather coming to an end with the United States more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day dating back to what they did. were in March 2021. (AP Photo / Kyle Green, file)

The European Union, the United Kingdom and Israel have halted air travel to southern Africa in response to the new variant.

