PM Modi informed of Omicron Covid variant





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, and he asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence. covid waves In a meeting to review the Covid situation, Modi was briefed on global trends in coronavirus cases and officials pointed out that countries around the world have experienced several outbreaks of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, said said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). . During the meeting, officials briefed the prime minister on the worrying new variant, Omicron, as well as its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said, adding that its implications for India had also been discussed. See also: The hunt for coronavirus variants: How the new one was found and what we know so far Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the Omicron variant. He said that in view of the new threat, people need to be more careful and take appropriate precautions, such as masquerading and maintaining social distancing, according to the PMO. Arrivals tracking The Prime Minister stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing according to guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified as at risk to mitigate the spread of Omicron. He also asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence, the statement said. See also: Global races to contain the new Covid threat, the omicron variant Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog (Health) Member Dr VK Paul, among others, attended the meeting.

