Trump attacks “craggy smug face” Bob Woodward and “lapdog” Robert Costa over China’s allegations





Former President Donald Trump criticized Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa for their book on his presidency, including allegations of an attack on China.

Part of their book Peril, which was published in September, mentioned that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had called his counterpart in Beijing, Gen. Li Zuocheng, to assure him that the United States would not strike. not China amid heightened concern over the possibility of conflict.

“Does anyone really believe that longtime con artist Bob Woodward, and his light pocket dog assistant Robert Costa, imply in their fictional book that I intended to go to war with China? , but that one of the dumbest generals in the military called on the Chinese to tell them he will let them know if this action continues, “Trump said in a statement Friday.

Milley called Zuicheng once in October 2020 and a second time in January after the Capitol Riot, according to Insider. He also spoke with other defense chiefs in different countries.

According to the book, the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill “had not only stirred China, but also prompted Russia, Iran and other countries to go on high alert to monitor military events. and American policies in the United States ”.

“Half the world was fucking nervous,” Milley said, according to the book. He also allegedly ordered CIA Director Gina Haspel to “look at everything aggressively, 360”.

Trump said on Friday that Milley should stand trial for treason and denied the idea of ​​attacking China.

“I never even had the idea of ​​going to war with China, other than the war I was winning, which was on TRADE,” he said. “I was the only president in decades who did not drag us into a war, I got us out of wars!”

After the book was released, Milley testified before Congress in September about calls to China.

“I know, I’m sure, President Trump had no intention of attacking the Chinese,” Milley told Congress. “My task at the time was to defuse. My message was once again consistent: stay calm, steady and defuse. We are not going to attack you.”

Milley said his calls stemmed from “intelligence reports” that China was concerned about the possibility of the United States launching an attack.

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa for their new book Peril which mentioned that China was worried about a possible US attack. Above, Trump waves to the crowd at a rally on September 25 in Perry, Georgia. Photo by Sean Rayford / Getty Images

In his statement on Friday, Trump continued to attack the two reporters over their book and said less about “the greatness of our country” and more about “political investigations, hoaxes and scams” were written. .

“It’s amazing that someone is even allowed to write this stuff,” said the former president.

He also compared the excerpt on China in Woodward’s book to the reported story of collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump said was “debunked.”

“Just as the Russia, Russia, Russia scam has now been totally debunked and discredited as a FALSE Democratic / Crooked Hillary plot, the ‘Going to War with China’ story is even more ridiculous,” Trump said in his Friday statement.

