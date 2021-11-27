Ben Lowry: Boris Johnson turned to humor when he got lost in his speech and it seriously failed





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7405%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his disastrous speech at the CBI in Tyneside on Monday, November 22, 2021. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA Wire He initially seemed unable to find his place in his speech in Tyneside, then he began to ramble on about a visit to the Peppa Pig theme park. It was a disastrous public performance from a sitting Prime Minister, let alone addressing such a distinguished audience as the CBI on topics as important as leveling regional imbalances in the UK. After seeing the summaries of the event, I went online to find the entire speech to try and assess if it was as bad as people were saying in its overall context. Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise After doing that, I think in some respect what happened was pretty straightforward and rooted in pride. The Prime Minister has spoken in public since school and by the time he reached Oxford University he was far more accomplished as a performing artist than most people will ever be in their life. On Monday, Mr Johnson walked confidently through his speech, watching him and turning the pages as he went. He will have given such speeches countless times, and thus was able to put the theatrical emphasis on some of his sentences and look up into the room. Unlike the Prime Minister, I hardly ever spoke in public until I was 40, but I’ve done it enough now to know that if you have multiple pages they can easily be confused and should be clearly numbered. Losing your place like that would be hellish. The PM appeared to find a relevant page briefly but not the rest of the speech. Once that happened, one option was to stop and spend what could have been minutes slowly going through the pages one at a time to find their place. It would be atrocious for his audience. So his only other option was to improvise. He started doing it jokingly. The humor was inappropriate and made the situation worse. If he was hopelessly lost, the Prime Minister could have recapitulated from memory the essential points he had already raised. The Prime Minister had done 17 minutes in a 24-minute address, so he was almost done. It was astonishing that a head of government, who should have had enough advisers to present him with a neat text, the order of which was carefully numbered and then verified, lost his place at all. But after doing so, Mr Johnson decided to try and make people laugh. Only a man who got away with countless scratches and bets would have tried such a course, and this time he failed badly. Ben Lowry (@ Benlowry2) is News Letter editor. Other articles from him below and under this information on how to subscribe to the newspaper: A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this story on our site. While I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers and, as a result, the revenue we receive, we are more dependent than ever on your getting a digital subscription. Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland & UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to support them. By supporting us we are able to help you provide reliable and verified content for this website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/columnists/ben-lowry-boris-johnson-turned-to-humour-when-he-lost-his-way-in-speech-and-it-failed-badly-3473813 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos