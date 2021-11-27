Viral audio clip of ex-Pak chief justice obscures Imran Khan’s 2018 victory, statute of the judiciary





By India Legal Web Bureau

An audio clip landed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a soup in which a former chief justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court stirred the broth in another judicial irregularity case to keep the Pakistani military in a good mood.

In the viral audio clip, the provenance of which was not disclosed, former Pakistani chief justice Saqib Nisar can be heard saying that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz should be convicted of bribery in the Avenfield Apartments affair, revealed in the Panama Paper.

Nisar is said to have charged Judge Aamir Farooq of the High Court in Islamabad to condemn Sharif and his daughter in order to pave the way for Imran Khan’s rise to power. The 2018 elections were won by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, which won 149 seats. The National Assembly has 342 seats, of which 272 are elected and 70 are reserved for minorities and women.

The story was first revealed by the Jang Group’s English daily, The News, based on an affidavit from former Chief Justice of the Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Court, Rana Mohammad Shamim, claiming that he had heard Nisar order Judge Farooq to convict Sharif and his daughter in 2018.

FactFocus, a Pakistani data-driven investigation website, then released the audio clip after it was verified by a US forensic expert company. The clip dates from the time when the Accounts Tribunal in Pakistan was hearing the Avenfield case against Sharif and his daughter.

The PML (N) and Pakistani People’s Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have long claimed, along with many observers of Pakistani politics, that the former Pakistani cricket captain was created by the Pakistani military and derives its support and force of Rawalpindi, and not of the mandate of the poll. The pursuit of defilements of justice in the service of the machinations of the Pakistani army has also left Pakistani justice in an awkward position as another organ of state appears to have collapsed under the thumb of the generals.

Nisar dismissed the scandal and claimed it was fabricated, but the political storm is far from abating. The PML (N), the PPP and other parties have called for an investigation by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the overturning of the conviction of Nawaz Sharifs. Sharif has been in London since November 2019 for medical treatment. His daughter is out on bail.

Former Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Mohammad Shamim, The Jang Group and The News have received vindication notices from the High Court in Islamabad. The High Court pointed out that the reporters who revealed the story have not questioned Shamim about his silence in all these years, and why he has chosen to file the affidavit now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indialegallive.com/former-pak-chief-justices-viral-audio-clip-clouds-imran-khans-2018-victory-status-of-judiciary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos