Why Republicans are adopting Kyle Rittenhouse as their mascot | Republicans





Dressed in suits and ties, the two give the camera smiles and thumbs up. One is Donald Trump, former President of the United States. The other is Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people during an anti-racism protest. And behind them is a framed photo of Trump meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The fascinating painting emerged from the domain of former President Mar-a-Lago in Florida earlier this week. It was, indeed, Rittenhouse’s crowning achievement as a future star of the right-wing media, the Republican Party and the Make America Great Again (Maga) movement in their crusade against liberalism.

Kyle Rittenhouse has become the child star of the general feeling among some in this country that white America is under siege, wrote in the Washington Post Eddie Glaude, chairman of the African American studies department at Princeton University. Rittenhouse defended himself, according to this argument, and white America must do the same.

Rittenhouse was 17 last year when he walked 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Ill. To Kenosha, Wisconsin, where racial justice protests have been taking place since the murder of a man black, Jacob Blake, by a white policeman.

Rittenhouse joined others who said they wanted to protect private property. Armed with an AR-type semi-automatic rifle, he shot dead two people and injured a third. In court, he argued that he fired in self-defense after being assaulted and feared for his life.

When a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges earlier this month, progressive activists called for a new debate on gun safety and self-defense. But Republican members of Congress wasted no time in making Rittenhouse a victim turned hero.

Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina, Matt Gaetz from Florida, and Paul Gosar from Arizona pitched the idea of ​​offering Rittenhouse an internship at their Capitol Hill offices. Florida’s Marjorie Taylor Greene edged them out by sponsoring a House bill to award Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal for Protecting the Kenosha Community.

Not to be outdone, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida nominated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, said:

Dan Cassino, political scientist

And in light of Rittenhouses’ meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 18-year-old was given a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) of the year. next or at a future republican national convention. (RNC).

Kurt Bardella, adviser to the Democratic National Committee, said: It is very clear that they are trying to make him their mascot. Anytime your mascot is someone who thought it was an acceptable form of protest to show up at a political event with an AR-15, it’s glorifying violence. And it is a very dangerous thing to support and promote.

During the week of Rittenhouses’ acquittal, all but two Republicans in the House refused to censor Gosar for posting an animated video of him killing and attacking Democrat MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Biden.

Bardella, a former Republican congressional adviser and spokesperson for Breitbart News, added: He’s a role model. These are not isolated incidents. One follows the other and it is not an accident and it is not a coincidence. It is a deliberate strategy.

The Sanctification of Rittenhouse, who was pictured in a bar before his trial with apparent members of the far-right Proud Boys, fits a tried and trusted playbook. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a white couple in St. Louis who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching outside their home, addressed RNC last year a day before Rittenhouse opened fire on Kenosha .

Mark McCloskey is now running for the US Senate in Missouri and hailed Rittenhouses’ acquittal by saying: The Liberals want to fund the police and stop you from standing up for yourself, your family, your home and your businesses. I will never stand it. I stood up for Kyle Rittenhouse and his right to self-defense.

Nicholas Sandmann, a high school student from Kentucky who sued the media for their portrayal of his Maga hat-wearing interaction with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, also came to personify the grievances on the right.

And the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 in an attempt to block Joe Bidens’ certification election received similar treatment. Taylor Greene visited accused insurgents in what she called the Patriot wing of a Washington jail, condemning her conditions as she tweeted: I’ve never seen human suffering like I have witnessed last night.

Trump himself praised Ashli ​​Babbitt, a Capitol rioter shot dead by police, as a truly amazing person and recorded a video to mark what would have been her 36th birthday in what many see as an effort to transform her. as a martyr.

Every famous cause is usually amplified by the conservative media. On Monday, more than 5 million viewers watched Rittenhouse interviewed by Tucker Carlson, the Fox News opinion which has received the largest audience since the night of the Jan.6 bombing.

Carlson told viewers: During our long conversation, Kyle Rittenhouse struck us as brilliant, decent, sincere, dedicated and hardworking, exactly the kind of person you would want a lot more for in your country. It is not especially political. He never wanted to be the symbol of anything. He also described Rittenhouse as a lovable child.

In the interview, Rittenhouse claimed he had been severely vilified during the case, fueling speculation he would take legal action against the media and politicians. Sandmann urged him to do so, writing in the Daily Mail: The parallels between me and Kyle Rittenhouse are impossible not to miss The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came to me.

Larry Jacobs, Director, Center for the Study of Politics and Governance

Other Fox News presenters reveled in the opportunity to own the libraries. Laura Ingraham tweeted: The left is rampant. Enjoy it, before a program with subtitles: Kyle and the liberal spirit. Sean Hannity interviewed Trump, who, after meeting Rittenhouse, made the provocative claim: he shouldn’t have been tried. He should never have been through this.

Such comments imply resistance to a left-wing tyranny that attacks individual rights, such as the right to bear arms. Dan Cassino, political scientist at Fairleigh Dickinson University and author of Fox News and American Politics: How One Channel Shapes American Politics and Society, said: This is where the party’s energy lies.

If you ask the right wing people or watch the right wing media they will tell you that all the people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse were criminals they were terrible they were going to kill everyone and these people are heroes for standing up , especially for using their second amendment rights.

It’s a big part of this narrative, that having guns allows you to resist disorder and is a necessary thing to do in order to protect your community. It’s not Kyle Rittenhouse himself: he was protecting his community, and that’s the subject of the Second Amendment as far as them are concerned.

But the normalization of violence represented by Trump’s remarks at rallies, Gosars’ tweet, and valuation of Rittenhouses is likely to be politically polarizing, activating Base Maga but deactivating some constituencies in the election.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: The challenge for Republicans running for competitive seats is, is this who you want? He’s a guy who isn’t acclaimed by a lot of people, including suburban and more educated women. The idea of ​​people running with automatic weapons in the streets? It doesn’t really turn them on.

I expect the Trumpians to hold on to him, bring him out, make him smile, wave and say a few things. But I think the candidates can be more selective.

