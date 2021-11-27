Politics
Turkish President expected in Turkmenistan for official visit
The Turkish president will pay an official visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan on Saturday, where he will also participate in the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO).
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-day visit comes at the invitation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.
He will hold meetings in which relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan will be discussed, the press release said, adding that opportunities for further bilateral cooperation will be discussed and views exchanged on regional issues.
Erdogan will then attend the summit, which will be held on Sunday under the theme “Towards the future together”.
At the summit, views will be exchanged on increasing the efficiency of the organization, of which Turkey is a founding member, expanding trade and transport networks between member countries and developing the coordination and cooperation within the organization in the fight against COVID-19.
Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some participating member states on the sidelines of the summit. He will hand over the chairmanship of the organization to the President of Turkmenistan.
ECO, which was founded by Turkey, Iran and Pakistan in 1985 as an extension of regional development cooperation, was later joined by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan , Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in 1992.
The organization holds summits, ministerial meetings and regular sessions to cooperate on trade and investment.
