The colonial mentality still alive; Obstacle to growth in developing countries: PM Modi





The Prime Minister was addressing an event organized by the Supreme Court on Constitution Day. Supreme court judges were present when Prime Minister Modi delivered his speech.

“The colonial mindset is a major obstacle to strengthening the national determination that has arisen in the freedom movement,” Prime Minister Modi said yesterday in New Delhi. The Prime Minister was addressing an event organized by the Supreme Court on Constitution Day. Prime Minister Modi said that a colonial mindset still exists and that such forces put obstacles in the way of growth in developing countries. “It is regrettable that even within our country, development is hampered by the same psychology (colonial mentality). Sometimes this is done under the guise of ‘freedom of expression, sometimes under other pretexts. Without understanding our conditions, the aspirations of our youth, benchmarks from other countries are applied to India and development is supposed to be stopped. He went on to say that “the price for this is not paid by the people who do it; but by the mother whose child cannot study because there is no electricity; by the father who could not get his child to the hospital in time because of a stalled road construction; by the middle-class family for whom the privileges of modern life have been made unaffordable in the name of environmentalism. “

India is the only country that is on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement in advance and yet it is ‘conference’ on environmental issues and under a lot of pressure from developed countries, which still harbor a colonial mentality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

This is the first time that the Prime Minister has spoken on the issue since the conclusion of the United Nations COP26 summit on November 13.

He said the latest example of this mentality was seen at the recently concluded international climate conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, where the environmental issue was “hijacked” by developed countries.

“We can see these days that attempts are being made to hijack the issue of the environment. A few weeks ago, at the COP26 summit, we saw a living example of this. If we talk about absolute cumulative emissions, since 1850, developed countries have collectively caused 15 times more emissions than India.

“If we talk about the per capita basis, developed countries caused 15% more emissions than India. The absolute cumulative emissions of the United States and the European Union together are 11 times that of India. Yet India is being lectured on environmental conservation, ”the Prime Minister said.

He added that India has lived with nature steeped in its tradition, where God is seen even in plants, where the earth is worshiped as the mother, adding that these values ​​are not limited to books.

PM Modi also pointed out that the country’s biodiversity is constantly improving with the increase in the population of lions, tigers and dolphins. “Today, there is a continuous improvement in India’s biodiversity. The numbers of lions, tigers and dolphins increase, forest cover increases, land degradation decreases …, ‘ However, “hopes of crores are lost in India, a nation that is trying to develop, because of this colonial mindset,” he said.

