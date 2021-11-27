President issues Presidential Regulation 100/2021 on the implementation of drug patents on remdesivir





The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia (Perpres) number 100 of 2021 regarding the implementation of government patents of the drug Remdesivir. These regulations are available on the website of the Cabinet JDIH Secretariat. It was stated in the review of the presidential regulations which was signed by President Jokowi on November 10, the distribution of Corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared by World Health Organization (WHO) as global pandemic and the government has also designated an unnatural disaster that spreads COVID-19 as a national disaster. That in relation to the very urgent need for efforts to defeat the COVID-19 disease in Indonesia, there is a need to establish a policy of access to the drug Remdesivir which is currently still protected by patents, we read in the article. next consideration. In addition, it is stated, based on the provisions of Article 109 paragraph (3) of Law (UU) number 13 of 2016 on patents as amended by Law number 11 of 2020 on job creation , the implementation of patents by the government is stipulated by a presidential decree. As stated in section 1, the government is implementing a patent on the drug Remdesivir. The implementation of the patent aims to address the availability and urgent need for treatment of the COVID-19 disease. Patents are implemented for a period of three years after the entry into force of these presidential regulations. If after this period the pandemic is not over, the government will extend the implementation of the patent until the COVID-19 pandemic is determined by the government. The implementation of a patent by the government on the drug Remdesivir contains the name of the active substance, the name of the patent holder, the patent application number / patent number, and the title of the invention as ‘it appears in the attachment which is an integral part of these presidential regulations, reads Article 2. It is underlined in article 3, that the minister responsible for government affairs in the health sector designates the pharmaceutical industry as executor of the patent for the drug Remdesivir for and on behalf of the government in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. The pharmaceutical industry in question exercises its functions as patent executor for the drug Remdesivir on a limited basis, to meet national needs, and is non-commercial in nature. The pharmaceutical industry must meet the requirements, namely to have facilities and be able to implement patents; not assign the implementation of said patent to a third party; and have good production, distribution and supervision methods in accordance with the provisions of the law. The pharmaceutical industry referred to in Article 3 shall pay the patent owner compensation in the amount of one percent of the net sales value of the medicine Remdesivir, as confirmed by Article 4. In addition, as explained in article 5, the provision of compensation as referred to is made annually depending on the period. This Presidential Regulation Number 100/2021 has entered into force since its promulgation by the Minister of Human Rights and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly on November 10, 2021. Here is the name of the active substance, the name of the patent holder, the patent application number / patent number and the title of the invention: Name of active substance Name of patent owner Patent application number /

Patent number Title of the invention Remdesivir Gilead Sciences, Inc P00201703424 / IDP000070932 Methods of treatment of infection with the virus Filoviridae P00201603063 / IDP000066850 Peg[1,2,F][1,2,4] Triazines useful for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infections W00201003923 / IDP000034534 Carba Analogs-1-Substituted Nucleoside for Antiviral Treatment W00201300690 / IDP000072426 Methods and compounds for the treatment of infection with Paramyxoviridae virus (A)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-terbitkan-perpres-100-2021-tentang-pelaksanaan-paten-obat-remdesivir/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos