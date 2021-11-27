Politics
Boris Johnson to address the nation at a 5 p.m. press conference TODAY
BORIS Johnson will address the nation at a press conference at 5 p.m. this evening after two cases of a mutant Covid strain were recorded in Britain.
The Prime Minister will speak alongside Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty this evening – as fears of another Christmas lockdown loom.
Sajid Javid today confirmed that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant in Chelmsford and Nottingham.
The cases are linked and the two infected people are isolating themselves with their families, the health secretary added.
Those infected have traveled to the UK from southern Africa – where an explosion of new cases of Omicron has been reported.
In a bid to tackle the spread, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia have been added to the UK government’s red list, meaning arrivals must self-isolate at home for 10 days from 4 am tomorrow.
Targeted tests are also being deployed in Nottingham and Chelmsford as a “precaution”.
Making the announcement, Mr Javid told Sky News: “Late at night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency.
“I have been informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, Omicron, in the UK.
“One in Chelmsford, the other in Nottingham.
He added in a statement: “Through our world-class genomic sequencing, we have been made aware of two UK cases of the Omicron variant.
“We have moved quickly and individuals are isolating themselves while the contact tracing is ongoing.
“We will do all we can to protect the British public from this emerging threat and that is why we are increasing the testing capacity of affected communities and introducing travel restrictions in four other countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and the ‘Angola.
“We will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.
“It is a stark reminder that we are not yet out of this pandemic.
“Getting vaccinated has never been more important, please show up for your first vaccine if you haven’t already and if you are eligible, book your booster as soon as possible.”
Senior government scientists have previously warned that the mutant variant is the worst variant they have seen so far, with vaccines expected to be at least a third less effective against it.
The strain was behind an explosion of new cases in South Africa, with some areas seeing a six-fold increase in infections within days.
The government yesterday cracked down on travel from Africa, placing six African countries on the travel red list.
And now, according to updated advice from the UKHSA, starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will be added to the travel red list.
It comes as fears of a second Christmas lockdown grow, with Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization warning Britons to be “ready for the possibility of a change in restrictions”.
Mr Javid said the new variant identified in South Africa may be more transmissible than the Delta strain and added that the vaccines we have now may be less effective.
Authorities are also desperately trying to locate thousands of people who have arrived from South Africa in the past ten days.
Scientists said the new strain was unlikely to be in the UK, but with up to 700 people flying a day, they couldn’t rule it out.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said it was “still possible” that the variant had reached the UK.
When asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today show if it was in the UK, she said: “It’s still possible, we have no identified cases yet.”
