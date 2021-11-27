After the sixth plenum, China belongs to Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping’s gradual consolidation of political power has placed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the world spotlight for quite some time. A central feature of this consolidation of power is the transformation of the Chinese government’s decision-making process from a collective effort into a singular one, dictated mainly by Xi himself. The CPC recently concluded and heavily debated the Sixth Plenum, a gathering of the 376 full-time and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, only strengthened Xis’ political control and authoritarian image within the party and of the military level.

As the world closely examines the results of the last CCP plenum, the sixth plenum takes a milestone resolution on major achievements and historical experiences since the founding of the CCP one hundred years ago in 1921. As widely reported, only the third of its kind, the CCP’s resolution sanctuaries Xi as part of the Chinese constitution, placing him in a position equivalent to Mao Zedong who is credited as the country’s founder, and Deng Xiaoping, a reformist leader who brought about a period of immense growth and prosperity that transformed China. in the second world-wide economy. In fact, the last two such resolutions came from Mao in 1945 and Deng in 1981, and signified their status and pillar power as the main rulers of the country.

For Xi, the resolution further strengthened the foundation for his candidacy for a third term, while also placing him as a great leader in prospecting the image of the CCP’s historic leadership. What does the Sixth Plenum and the adoption of this resolution say about the future of Xis’ political authority and leadership, and more importantly, about China’s role in the regional security architecture? ?

Xi between heritage and leadership

The CPC’s Sixth Plenum was crucial as it paved the way for decisions on the future of China’s leadership at the National Party Congress in subsequent years. Over the past three decades, the CPC has generally used plenary meetings to address party issues, especially key appointments, philosophy, and party building issues. In fact, Chinese leaders often derive their power from the post of secretary general of the CCP, which shows the importance of a leader’s political position within the party in maintaining power in the administration of the country.

While Xis’ predecessors have all relinquished power or stepped down on the mandatory guideline of two five-year terms, Xi himself is preparing for a third term or what has been recognized as his candidacy to become president for life. . It remains to be seen whether the party will maintain this benchmark of a two-term limit for the president and his senior administration (set by Deng Xiaoping), in particular the retirement age of sixty-eight. Alongside Xi, Prime Minister Li Keqiang will also end his two-term tenure in mid-2023. At the same time, almost Twelve of the twenty-five people in the Politburo will be over sixty-eight by October 2022.

It is relevant to remember that the rapid rise and consolidation of power in 2012-2013 was marked by a massive Mao-style anti-corruption campaign that led to the arrest and punishment of many CCP officials. However, over time the campaign has grown into a blanket to target and eliminate political opponents of Xis, including Bo Xilai and Zhou Yongkang. Xis’ anti-corruption crusade against his rivals has contradicted and cast a shadow over the image of a unified, dependent and loyal government that China diffuses. An alleged coup attempt at 2017 also saw sanctions imposed on those involved under the guise of corruption charges; Once removed from power, they were replaced by longtime friends of Xis.

Today, a similar trend is resurfacing with vigor in China in light of the upcoming Congress in 2022. For example, China’s main disciplinary body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), moved against two former senior security officials, Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun, on corruption charges. Their pursuits were artfully stopwatch as part of Xis’ broader strategy for energy consolidation; the act was a final strike against Xis’ remaining opponents before the Twentieth National Party Congress. He sought to end all power struggles and to promote and secure the positions of the allies of the Xis.

The relocations of Fu and Suns opened the door to the ascension of Xis’ close friend and confidant, Wang Xiaohong, the running deputy minister of public security. Several similar personnel changes have taken place within the CPC Central Committee, with those close to Xi taking key roles in vital provinces like Hunan, Tibet, and Jiangxi. Notably, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan was absent at the CCP’s secret conclave in Beidaihe; While this may be due to the fact that the seventy-one-year-old politician is retiring, it also indicates the slim chances that she will remain in a managerial position, especially as she remains a close confidante of the Premier Li Keqiang amid reports of internal conflict between Li and Xi won traction.

In this context, the sixth plenum acted as a dust collector to the personal, ideological and organizational goals of Xis, reiterating Xis’ strong personal position as the 20th National Party Congress approaches in 2022, and demonstrating its central position and importance for the realization of the Chinese dream of great rejuvenation. The Sixth Plenum was also the penultimate plenary assembly of the Nineteenth Central Committee, which is expected to be dismantled with the election of a new central committee at the Twentieth National Congress of the second half of 2022. Amid such internal power shifts, the passing of the resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the CCP’s 100-Year Effort marked a clear, ambitious and momentous personal triumph for Xi.

Xis China vis-à-vis the opposing powers

Beyond its implications for national political power dynamics, the Sixth Plenary Session also has inferences for China’s ambitions on the regional and global stage. The communicated published after the plenary session clearly identified Xi as the main founder of Xi Jinping thought that will continue to guide China’s rise, much like the Marxist philosophy that defined Chinese thought in the early 1900s. In other words, Xi has been officially recognized as the driving force behind China’s pursuit of the second centennial goal of becoming a great modern socialist country by 2049 for a bright future. As a result, the Sixth Plenum was a step towards the achievement by Beijing of its goal of achieving great power status in the regional and international spheres. In this perspective, to go further towards the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, the plenum document underlined the country’s growing military capabilities, its economic strength and its role as a global player.

Additionally, the Sixth Plenum, which took place at a critical time coinciding with Xis’ first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden amid the ever-escalating US-China tensions, also underscored the need for ‘big country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on all fronts. Mainly, he emphasized the One Country, Two Systems policy as a means of achieving national reunification with regard to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet. The language of the CCP on Taiwan stands out particularly; the press release stated that the CCP strongly opposes any separatist attempt to promote the independence of Taiwan. Although this strong formulation does not come for the first time, the CCP’s continued focus on Taiwan is aimed at making the West understand that it should prepare to meet a stronger China under Xi in the future. In other words, this reiteration of a firm stance on Taiwan indicates that tensions will continue to mount in the Taiwan Strait with relentless, if not increasing, air and sea incursions into the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). and Taiwan’s maritime borders. With Taiwan becoming a key flashpoint for the United States and Japan, increased friction here is likely to cause further tensions in China’s relationship with these powers.

For New Delhi, too, the consolidation of Xis’ power has important implications. This implies a continuation, and perhaps even a reinforcement, of Beijing’s aggressive tactics on the northern borders of New Delhi; India can expect continued militarization along the contested India-China border, likely under a nifty Tibetan plateau military command which derives its power under the authoritarian military structures of Xis. In this context, the place of Tibet in Indo-Chinese relations, the Sino-Pakistani link, the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor (CPEC) and the water policy concerning the Brahmaputra are likely to be a source of persistent tensions. and areas where Beijing will be reluctant to compromise. In addition, India could witness a gradual increase in China’s footprint in the Indian Ocean, India’s backyard, thanks to China’s developmental adventurism under the banner of the Belt and Road initiative (BRI).

Likewise, Tokyo should prepare for China’s continued maritime adventurism in the East China Sea. In the South China Sea (SCS) also, Chinese incursions and aggressions are expected to persist. Even as China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agree to a comprehensive strategic partnership that includes substantive negotiation on the SCS code of conduct, the CPC’s resolute language at the plenum contradicts such position. With Australia’s growing security alignment with the United States, such as through the establishment of the Australia-UK-US trilateral (AUKUS), Sino-Australian tensions show little sign of thawing. . Therefore, as Xi cements his place in Chinese political history, the future of the CCP’s global ambitions and regional power politics can only worsen over time.

