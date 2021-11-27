Omicron: PM Modi asks officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions

Amid growing global concerns over the novel ‘Omicron’ strain of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to be proactive and called on officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light “new emerging evidence”.

Modi, who chaired a global meeting to review the COVID-19 and immunization situation in the country, was briefed by senior health officials about “Omicron,” described by the WHO as a “variant of concern. », With its characteristics and its impact seen in various countries.

Its implications for India were also discussed at the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

A World Health Organization panel named the new COVID strain “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant.

During the meeting which lasted around two hours, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant and urged people to be more careful and take appropriate precautions, such as masking and maintain social distancing, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing in accordance with guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified “at risk”.

He also asked “officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence,” the statement said.

Modi’s directive to authorities comes a day after the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of scheduled international flights to and from India from December 15 after a 20-month coronavirus-induced suspension.

India’s decision to resume scheduled international passenger flights came at a time when various countries including Britain, Germany, Singapore, Israel, France and Italy have restricted air travel from India. Southern Africa where cases of a novel variant of the coronavirus with serious health implications have been reported.

However, countries deemed “at risk” for COVID-19 by the Union Health Ministry will only be allowed to operate a certain percentage of their scheduled pre-Covid flights, the Aviation Ministry said.

The Center on Thursday called on all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers arriving or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the variant was detected.

In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said: “Reviewed the situation related to COVID-19 and vaccination. In light of the new variant, we remain vigilant, focusing on containment and ensuring increased coverage of the second dose. “

During the meeting, the prime minister also got an overview of sequencing efforts in the country and variants circulating in the country, according to the statement.

Modi ordered that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers and the community according to standards, tested through the network of laboratories already established under the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) and Early warning signals identified for the management of Covid-19, the statement says.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the need to increase and expand sequencing efforts.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on global trends in coronavirus infections and pointed out that countries around the world have experienced multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The prime minister also reviewed the situation in the country regarding COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates, the PMO said.

Modi was also briefed on the progress of immunization and efforts under the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign, and indicated that there was a need to increase coverage of the second dose.

He also stressed that states must be made aware of the need to ensure that everyone who received the first dose of the COVID vaccine receives the second dose in a timely manner.

Officials also briefed Modi about HIV status in the country from time to time and its implications for the public health response.

The prime minister also asked officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is good outreach at state and district level.

He told officials that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in groups reporting higher cases and that required technical support should be provided to states currently reporting higher cases, the PMO said.

Stressing the need to educate the public about the ventilation and aerial behavior of the virus, Modi called on officials to coordinate with states to ensure there are adequate buffer stocks of various drugs, the statement said.

He also called on officials to work with states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure, including pediatric facilities.

During the meeting, officials also informed the Prime Minister that they are following a facilitation approach to new pharmaceuticals.

Prime Minister Modi also called on authorities to coordinate with states to ensure the proper functioning of PSA oxygen plants and ventilators.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, NITI Aayog, Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (Biotechnology) Rajesh Gokhale, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and Senior Scientific Advisor to the Government of India K Vijay Raghavan.