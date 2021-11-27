Politics
Omicron: PM Modi asks officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions
Amid growing global concerns over the novel ‘Omicron’ strain of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to be proactive and called on officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light “new emerging evidence”.
Modi, who chaired a global meeting to review the COVID-19 and immunization situation in the country, was briefed by senior health officials about “Omicron,” described by the WHO as a “variant of concern. », With its characteristics and its impact seen in various countries.
Its implications for India were also discussed at the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
A World Health Organization panel named the new COVID strain “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant.
During the meeting which lasted around two hours, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant and urged people to be more careful and take appropriate precautions, such as masking and maintain social distancing, the PMO said.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing in accordance with guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified “at risk”.
He also asked “officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence,” the statement said.
Modi’s directive to authorities comes a day after the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of scheduled international flights to and from India from December 15 after a 20-month coronavirus-induced suspension.
India’s decision to resume scheduled international passenger flights came at a time when various countries including Britain, Germany, Singapore, Israel, France and Italy have restricted air travel from India. Southern Africa where cases of a novel variant of the coronavirus with serious health implications have been reported.
However, countries deemed “at risk” for COVID-19 by the Union Health Ministry will only be allowed to operate a certain percentage of their scheduled pre-Covid flights, the Aviation Ministry said.
The Center on Thursday called on all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers arriving or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the variant was detected.
In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said: “Reviewed the situation related to COVID-19 and vaccination. In light of the new variant, we remain vigilant, focusing on containment and ensuring increased coverage of the second dose. “
During the meeting, the prime minister also got an overview of sequencing efforts in the country and variants circulating in the country, according to the statement.
Modi ordered that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers and the community according to standards, tested through the network of laboratories already established under the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) and Early warning signals identified for the management of Covid-19, the statement says.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the need to increase and expand sequencing efforts.
Officials briefed the Prime Minister on global trends in coronavirus infections and pointed out that countries around the world have experienced multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The prime minister also reviewed the situation in the country regarding COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates, the PMO said.
Modi was also briefed on the progress of immunization and efforts under the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign, and indicated that there was a need to increase coverage of the second dose.
He also stressed that states must be made aware of the need to ensure that everyone who received the first dose of the COVID vaccine receives the second dose in a timely manner.
Officials also briefed Modi about HIV status in the country from time to time and its implications for the public health response.
The prime minister also asked officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is good outreach at state and district level.
He told officials that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in groups reporting higher cases and that required technical support should be provided to states currently reporting higher cases, the PMO said.
Stressing the need to educate the public about the ventilation and aerial behavior of the virus, Modi called on officials to coordinate with states to ensure there are adequate buffer stocks of various drugs, the statement said.
He also called on officials to work with states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure, including pediatric facilities.
During the meeting, officials also informed the Prime Minister that they are following a facilitation approach to new pharmaceuticals.
Prime Minister Modi also called on authorities to coordinate with states to ensure the proper functioning of PSA oxygen plants and ventilators.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, NITI Aayog, Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (Biotechnology) Rajesh Gokhale, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava and Senior Scientific Advisor to the Government of India K Vijay Raghavan.
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/11/27/omicron-pm-modi-asks-officials-to-review-plans-for-easing-of-international-travel-restrictions.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]