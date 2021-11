China, Russia denounce US summit on democracy in joint editorial

Washington (AFP) A rare joint opinion piece by the ambassadors of China and Russia fiercely attacked President Joe Biden’s plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries – from which they were ostensibly excluded.

Calling the US plan “an obvious product of its Cold War mentality,” Ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event “would fuel an ideological confrontation and divide in the world, creating new lines. ‘” The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments are on the rise. But when the State Department released a list of around 110 invited countries on Tuesday – not including Russia or China – their reaction was furious. China was particularly irritated by the inclusion of Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty. Writing on the website of the conservative National Journal, the two ambassadors to the United States said that democracy “can be achieved in many ways, and no one model can fit all countries.” “No country has the right to judge the vast and varied political landscape of the world by one yardstick,” the ambassadors added. The article described Communist China as having “an extensive and comprehensive socialist democracy (which) reflects the will of the people, suits the realities of the country, and enjoys strong support from the people.” “The whole democratic process has been proven to work in China, and to work very well. The article did not mention Taiwan. He said Russia – where longtime President Vladimir Putin signed a law in April that could allow him to stay in power until 2036 – is a “democratic federated state of law with a republican form of government” with parliamentary traditions. Without naming the United States, the envoys said that wars and conflicts launched in the name of the spread of democracy “seriously undermine regional and international peace, security and stability.” “The bombings of Yugoslavia, the military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya and the ‘democratic transformation’ do nothing but harm,” they wrote. “Countries should focus on running their own affairs well, not condescendingly criticizing others.” They concluded by saying that countries should practice mutual respect and cooperation. Such cooperation should rely heavily on the United Nations, they wrote, adding: “There should be more inclusive global governance, not something like ‘force does good’.” Among the countries invited to the virtual summit, there are some where democracy seems fragile, has suffered setbacks or where autocratic tendencies have emerged. Guests include Brazil, India and Pakistan, but not NATO member Hungary or Turkey. AFP 2021

