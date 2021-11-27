Message from Jokowi on the occasion of the commemoration of National Teachers’ Day, listen

President Jokowi delivers remarks in commemoration of the 76th anniversary of PGRI and HGN 2021. Photo: PGRI official YouTube screenshot

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo encourages blended learning. This combination of online and offline learning is considered safer to apply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even if the case begins to subside.

“Alhamdulillah, our efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic have been quite successful compared to many other countries in the world,” Jokowi said during his speech at the 76th anniversary of PGRI and HGN 2021 on Saturday. (11/27).

According to Jokowi, face-to-face learning (PTM) can already be started. However, he reminded the public to remain vigilant. The PTM needs to be started with caution and the use of technology needs to be further optimized.

“Offline learning must be combined with discipline, testing and plotting must continue,” he said.

If the case is positive at the school or in the student’s family, the anticipation should be done as soon as possible. Jokowi said the use of digital technology must continue.

“I expect all schools to design effective learning systems, design blended learning with a combination of offline and offline methods,” he said.

In addition, the learning materials must be more contextual, more relevant and more contributory.

Jokowi asked teachers to create more interesting learning materials and methods so that students can easily assimilate them.