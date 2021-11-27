Boris Johnson to hold press conference at 5 p.m. as Covid Omicron cases confirmed in UK





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a number 10 press conference at 5 p.m. today (November 27). It comes after two cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron, which is said to have a high rate of reinfection, were detected in Chelmsford and Nottingham. The PM will speak from Downing Street alongside Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Scientific Director Sir Patrick Vallance, the Mirror reports. Read more: Two people in UK identified with Omicron Covid variant – including one in Midlands The two cases, each with a connection to southern Africa, are said to be linked. Individuals and all members of their household have been ordered to isolate themselves. The government has added additional African countries to the travel red list. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said targeted testing was underway as travel restrictions were to be introduced for Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline further measures at the Downing Street press conference later today. The World Health Organization called the mutation a "variant of concern" as countries, including Britain and the United States, decided to close their borders to six countries in southern Africa, where the variant is believed to be. emerged. Downing Street scientists have reportedly warned it could make vaccines at least 40% less effective in preventing transmission compared to Delta. Britain's first two Omicron infections came as a string of cases were found across Europe, with at least 61 new cases of Covid entering the Netherlands from South Africa this morning . Authorities are currently sequencing testing for the new variant.

