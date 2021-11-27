Bank of Punjab receives award for Kamyab Jawan program – News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan presents the award for the bank’s far-reaching initiatives

Imran Khan at the “Kamyab Jawan 2021 Convention” held at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad on November 24.

Prime Minister Imran Khans Kamyab Jawan (KJ YES) Youth Entrepreneurship Program is a flagship program of the Government of Pakistan. Currently, 21 banks are the executing agencies of this program and BOP has maintained its pole position under KJ yes for two consecutive years, the best performing bank in 2020, followed by the award for the best bank in 2021. As of October 31 , the BOP disbursed six rupees. billions of dollars under this program involving more than 5,000 households, resulting in the creation of more than 15,000 job opportunities with an emphasis on diversity and market penetration.

As part of this program, BOP ensured transparency and meritocracy by processing all applications through a scorecard-based digital processing system. Loans were made to young people from all walks of life, including farmers, urban communities and special segments such as women, transgender people and people with disabilities.

It is relevant to mention here that BOP is also the main bank in the sector which has disbursed over Rs 2.7 billion under Category 1 of the program where loans up to Rs 1 million are disbursed against collateral. borrower’s personal role, playing its essential role in the financial inclusion of the unbanked / underbanked. Focusing on the agricultural sector, the bank disbursed 661 million rupees to finance more than 600 tractors, 1.3 billion rupees to 1,300 individuals for dairy farming. By working for the empowerment of women, Rs 630 million has been paid to over 700 women under this program.

The bank sees significant potential in KJ yes and has entered into alliances with a number of business entities as well as multilateral companies including trade bodies, chambers and government. Funding entities under the scheme. The recognition of BOP as a premier bank is a testament to the seriousness of the bank towards this important goal of the Government and State Bank of Pakistan.

