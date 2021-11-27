Coordinating Minister Airlangga: Indonesia promotes mission of restoring equality in G20 presidency 2022





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, aims for tangible results of cooperation in the implementation of the Indonesian presidency of the G20 in 2022. The implementation of the G20 2022 is targeted to be able to resolve the imbalance situation that has occurred in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic. “The health and economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic which occurred unevenly is a challenge for all countries. Indonesia will make the issue of imbalance in health recovery, access to vaccines and global economic recovery a priority issue, ”Coordinating Minister Airlangga said in a written statement on Saturday (27/11 / 2021). The 2022 G20 summit or summit will focus on discussing priority issues, such as inclusive economic and health recovery and digitally driven economic transformation. The different regulations of each country will certainly hamper the global economic recovery equally. In addition, Indonesia will also raise the issue of balance in access to technology and funds to accelerate sustainable energy development. “The momentum for the implementation of the G20 in 2022 will be used by Indonesia to improve economic diplomacy by compiling a comprehensive action plan for post-pandemic global economic and health issues,” Airlangga explained. The Indonesian G20 presidency will have the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Indonesia considers that the G20 forum will focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation in order to ensure a balance in the economic growth of each country. “Indonesia believes that the G20 should focus on strengthening multilateralism and effective global partnerships to ensure a balance of interests between developed and developing countries,” said Airlangga. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

Prince Charles suddenly prayed that Indonesian President Joko Widodo would still succeed in fulfilling all of his duties as head of state. This was conveyed by Prince Charles at the G20 summit with the theme The future of humanity is …

