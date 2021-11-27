Please take a photo in Cisumdawu before it is banned forever





BANDUNG – West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil released hundreds of participants in the 2021 ITB Ultra Cycling Challenge (IUCC) at the Sasan Budaya Ganesha building in Bandung city on Saturday (11/27/2021) morning. Participants came from various communities using different types of bicycles road bike (racing), folding bikes, and some even use mountain bikes. They start after dawn before sunrise. Cyclists will travel from the Bandung Institute of Technology area to Jatinangor and finally to the ITB Cirebon campus. The roads to be crossed include the section of the Cileunyi – Sumedang – Dawuan (Cisumdawu) toll road for several kilometers. This is a rare opportunity for cyclists as they can go through the toll road before being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. “We have authorized the passage by the toll road which was not inaugurated. Because once inaugurated, the bikes will not be allowed any more to pass indefinitely. So as long as it has not been used, enjoy 5 to 7 kilometers to take pictures, “said Ridwan Kamil. In his speech, Ridwan Kamil said that with this activity, it is hoped that participants will be able to enjoy the beauty of West Java. In view of this activity will compete in two numbers. The first is the 220 km category which will pass through the Jatigede route. The second is the Cheerful category which is 150 kilometers away via Bukit Paragliding. “On behalf of the West Java Provincial Government, enjoy the beauty of West Java Province,” said the man who is often referred to as Kang Emil. However, Ridwan Kamil advised participants to continue to apply health protocols. So that the momentum of the slowdown in COVID-19 cases can be sustained and there is no spike in cases. “Fortunately, COVID is on the decline have a nice trip while respecting health and safety protocols on the road, ”said Ridwan Kamil. Tweeter

