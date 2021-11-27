



TThe World Health Organization (WHO) named the new variant of the coronavirus omicron, skipping two letters of the Greek alphabet, Nu and Xi, to avoid giving what is perhaps the most dangerous variant the same name as President Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party. In May 2021, the World Health Organization announced that the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the global pandemic, would be named after the Greek letters, not the country or the locality in which they were first identified. Previously, the only official labels were assigned by scientific databases and consisted of a letter followed by a string of numbers, such as B.1.1.7, P.1 and B.1.351. As a result, these awkward names have been colloquially replaced with the name of the place where they were first found, such as Kent, Brazil, and South Africa. But health officials were concerned about the discrimination, prejudice and stigmatization of people in these places and were looking for a naming system that avoids this. Names of birds have been suggested, but the WHO has chosen the Greek alphabet as its harmless and easily digestible nomenclature system. All of the pre-existing variants were named retrospectively in the order of their emergence, while those that appeared later took the next available letter in the alphabet. And so the Kent variant became known as the alpha, South Africa became eta, the Brazilian became gamma, and the Indian variant was rebadged to delta. But apart from these well-known forms, there have been 9 more, stretching as far as Mu. However, on Friday, the World Health Organization broke with this orderly system and called the 13th omicron variant the 15th letter of the alphabet. Nu, the 13th letter of the alphabet, has likely been ignored to avoid confusion about the new Nu variant, but no explanation has yet been given by the WHO. It’s also unclear whether Nu and Xi will be used as variant names in the future.

