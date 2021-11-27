Trump “pulls the strings” in GOP primaries as Godfather’s Corleone: Associate





Former President Trump is playing an outsized role in shaping the GOP primaries in key races of 2022. An individual close to Trump has even compared him to Mafia boss Vito Corleone from “The Godfather.” The former president has sought to boost candidates in North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has upped the ante in his mission to shape the GOP to his liking, eagerly rushing into the 2022 Republican primaries to boost particular candidates and in some cases seeking to push back party members on whom he soured, according to a CNN report. .

In three states of North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, the former president has played a disproportionate role in supporting candidates who have earned his approval while seeking to fend off Republicans who have not made the cut. chopped off.

According to CNN, an individual close to Trump even compared him to Mafia boss Vito Corleone from the movie “The Godfather,” pointing to the former president’s efforts to purge the GOP of lawmakers who criticized him for his role in the January 6 riot, as well as those who backed the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill championed by President Joe Biden.

According to the individual, Trump “pulled the strings behind the scenes and guided the candidates in the right direction.”

A year before the midterm elections, the former president is developing his strategy to propel loyalists to key political positions.

Earlier in November, Trump reached out to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a conservative freshman from North Carolina, to convince former Rep. Mark Walker to end his candidacy to become the next US Senator from Tar State. Heel next year, as the former president has already endorsed Rep. Ted Budd in the race, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke to CNN.

Several polls have shown that Walker behind Budd and former governor Pat McCrory, who is also in the primary, and Republicans who have supported Budd believe he could gain ground over McCrory if the vote was not divided among the conservatives.

Walker, who did not respond to CNN regarding the development, is now considering moving to a House campaign, according to people linked to the former congressman who spoke with CNN.

Former Sen. David Perdue, who could potentially embark on the GOP Governor of Georgia’s primary, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times via AP, Pool Eye on the Deep South

In Georgia, Trump has reportedly asked former Senator David Perdue to challenge incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary.

Perdue lost his re-election bid to now Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in a high-profile runoff last January, but he has long been popular with state Tories.

Trump remains furious that Kemp refused to help reverse Biden’s election victory in Georgia last November, a stance that also led the former president to back Representative Jody Hice against outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger, who has vouched for the integrity of the state’s vote in the presidential election, resisted Trump’s aggressive measures to “find” additional votes to invalidate Biden’s victory in Peach state.

The former president reportedly wanted to create a “Trump ticket,” according to a Republican state agent, led by Herschel Walker as the party’s Senate candidate, along with other candidates approved for races across the country. the state.

In the deeply conservative state of Alabama, Trump is reportedly seeking to oust fellow Republican Gov. Kay Ivey over a canceled rally scheduled to be held this summer, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The former president has sought to organize a rally over the weekend of July 4 in Mobile in order to continue engaging with supporters who continue to support his “Make Again Great Again” political agenda. However, the event was dropped after local officials feared the rally was too political in nature as it would be held at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Trump eventually called a rally in Cullman, Alabama, in August, but he is reportedly still angry with Ivey over the decision and has approved of former US Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard to challenge the governor during the move. of a GOP governor’s primary.

Blanchard is currently in the race to succeed retired GOP Senator Richard Shelby, and his exit from that race would likely benefit Rep. Mo Brooks, a staunch Trump ally who received the approval of the former president earlier this year. .

Despite Trump’s seal of approval, Brooks is not enjoying an easy slide to the nomination.

The former president has complained in recent weeks to his allies about the lack of momentum in the Brooks campaign, according to people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to CNN.

And Shelby backed Katie Britt, her former chief of staff, in the Senate race with candidate beating Brooks in fundraising for the most recent quarter.

