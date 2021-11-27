Republicans struggle to save funding for Trump’s border wall





Senate Republicans are struggling to save funds for the construction of former President TrumpDonald TrumpJan. 6 panel faces a double-edged sword with Alex Jones, Roger Stone Trump takes on Woodward, Costa against China Republicans look set to win midterms unless they fight against the wall so much sought for MORE at the US-Mexico border as Democrats pursue plans to cancel nearly $ 2 billion in funding for his flagship project.

Republicans in the upper house are pushing that funds already allocated to construct the barrier be used to help continue the progress of the project, a stalled effort that would likely take more years and more money to complete .

Earlier this month, a group of Republicans Sens. Mike Braun (Ind.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Mike Lee (Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.) And Marco Rubio (Florida) have sworn in a letter not to support the annual appropriation bill to fund the government if dollars were not set aside for the wall and implored their colleagues to do the same.

But not all Republicans agree with the idea.

Senator Richard Shelby Richard Craig Shelby On the money Biden stays with Powell despite pressure Trump seeks to overthrow Republican governor of Alabama over canceled rally: The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Arbery case, Biden spends the bill on every sight test of Justice PLUS (Ala.), a prominent Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, has warned against refusing to support a bipartisan deal, a move that could jeopardize the funding of other important priorities supported by the GOP, including military operations and national security.

If we agree on everything else including defense, security, nation, everything, I wouldn’t hold it all [appropriations] charge and punish the military, Shelby said.

While Shelby noted that he has long supported the border wall and said funding for the project is important, he said funding for the Navy, Army and Air Force intelligence , all of this was the nation’s top priority.

The issue signals a potentially difficult road for Republicans to complete the proposed border wall amid spending negotiations and adds to a host of issues the leadership will face in the coming weeks as both sides of the aisle are struggling to reach an agreement on government funding.

Last month, Senate Democrats laid out spending plans to cancel $ 1.9 billion of border barrier funds allocated by Congress in previous years, months after President Biden’sJoe Biden Health has called travel bans on new COVID variant ‘unwarranted’ Biden attends after-day tree-lighting ceremony in Nantucket Senior US diplomat visits Southeast Asia to ‘reaffirm’ relations PLUS has requested funding for the project to end in its budget request for FY2022.

Biden, who campaigned to end construction of the border wall as president, also ended defense funds used for his development. The move came after former President Trump used emergency powers to divert billions of dollars from defending the wall after failing to secure full funding for the project from Congress.

Republicans have attacked the Biden administration for halting funding for an effort they, and the previous administration, claim was effective in cracking down on illegal drug activities, border crossings and other crimes in some areas where barriers have increased.

But leading Democrats and critics rebuffed those arguments, calling previous administrations’ approach to border security ineffective and irresponsible. Critics pointed to the way the barrier was built, the maintenance costs and the damage to the environment during construction.

Specifically, the Democrats’ plans propose to use $ 50 million of the reallocated funds for environmental mitigation efforts resulting from the construction of the border wall and come after the Trump administration filed a series of lawsuits from groups. defense in recent years, claiming that the construction violated environmental law.

Brett Hartl, director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups that took legal action to stop the construction of the walls in 2017, said some of the damage was done in remote areas, where some Border experts claim that the placement of the walls is not as efficient. or necessary as in urban areas.

Very remote areas of Arizona and New Mexico where there are very, very few people, the nearest town is 50 or 100 miles. They are not easily accessible. You just don’t need a wall there, Hartl said while noting some of the permanent environmental damage from the construction, including decimating mountains to help clear the way for the wall.

Earlier this year, the Hartls organization won a lawsuit against the Trump administration after a judge ruled that the government did not take a close look at the potential environmental impact of the wall before building the barrier, according to Reuters.

Now Hartl has said the organization is hopeful Democrats are able to implement their plans to cancel $ 1.9 billion in funding and help repair some of the environmental damage.

Although he has said he expects funding in the future to go towards routine maintenance of the existing barrier, which Biden has previously said he will not be removing, he said the allocated funding is the last big pot of money that remains to be diverted from the barrier.

In their campaign to fund the wall, Republicans and supporters have sought to draw attention to the current border situation, as the country has seen an increase in the number of migrants at a border, to strengthen their case for the system.

I think many Republicans are concerned about the utter chaos and disaster on the southern border, Cruz told reporters when asked about his letter recently.

Victor Manjarrez, who has served with the border patrol for more than two decades, also urged Congress to be cautious given the current border situation, saying that while technology in more remote areas can be effective in purchasing agents’ response time, barriers have proven to be effective in other more populated areas. areas.

This is not the only way. But that’s part of the solution. It’s a tool in the toolbox, said Manjarrez, director of the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Senator Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott Murphy Senate Democrats are calling on Biden to push for a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver at the WTO. ), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said many in his party care about border security but just think this wall is insane and ineffective.

However, Murphy, who also chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, said that does not mean Democrats are unwilling to negotiate on border security. I’m ready to talk about funding technology, funding staff, funding other physical infrastructure.

In their funding proposals, Senate Democrats detailed plans to reallocate the $ 2 billion in barrier funding canceled for border security technology, including IT modernization efforts, increased training capacity for staff customs and border protection and the creation of three multipurpose facilities aimed at improving the treatment of non-citizens.

We believe there are other better ways to secure our border, Murphy said. So if Republicans want to shut down government because of a border wall, that’s their choice. But we were elected on the basis of our promise to pay more attention to border security, and I think we have to keep that promise.

In the 50-50 Senate, Democrats hold a slim majority in Vice President Harris’ decisive vote tally. But to pass an appropriation bill, at least 60 votes are needed, which means the two sides will have to come to an agreement on spending.

As government funding expired for fiscal 2021, which ended on the last day of September, Congress passed a rolling resolution (CR) that allowed the government to be funded at set spending levels. for the previous year, thus avoiding a closure and giving legislators more time. for negotiations.

The legislation allows the government to remain funded until early December. But Congress is expected to pass another CR soon after returning from the Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the two sides have failed to come to an agreement on major spending amid ongoing disagreements.

Murphy said he spoke to Senator Shelley Moore CapitoShelley Wellons Moore Capito The White House is looking to curb gas prices ahead of the busy travel season. .), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, on funding for the border wall. But Capito said she and the senator were totally opposed on it.

At some point, we’ll have to sit down and try to either compromise the problem or move towards an ongoing resolution, which keeps the funding for the wall going, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/583073-republicans-struggle-to-save-funding-for-trumps-border-wall

