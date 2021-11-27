Need to be proactive in light of the new variant: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a global meeting that lasted nearly 2 hours to review public health preparedness and the vaccination situation for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Modi has been briefed on global trends in infections and cases of Covid-19.

Officials pointed out that countries around the world have experienced several outbreaks of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Modi also looked at the national situation regarding Covid-19 cases and test positivity rates.

He was briefed on the progress of immunization and the efforts of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign.

Modi said there is a need to increase coverage of the second dose and that states must be made aware of the need to ensure that everyone who received the first dose receives the second dose in a timely manner.

The PM also received details about HIV status in the country from time to time and its implications in the public health response.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the new Omicron concern variant as well as its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed.

Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. He said that in light of the new threat, people need to be more careful and take appropriate precautions like masking and social distancing.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing in accordance with guidelines, with particular emphasis on countries identified at risk.

He also asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence.

Modi received an overview of the sequencing efforts in the country and the variants circulating in the country.

The Prime Minister ordered that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers and the community according to standards, tested through the network of laboratories already established under INSACOG and the early warning signal identified for the management of Covid-19.

He spoke about the need to increase sequencing efforts and make them larger.

He also called on officials to work closely with state governments to ensure there is appropriate awareness at the state and district level.

He ordered that intensive containment and active surveillance continue in groups reporting higher cases and that technical support be provided to states that are currently reporting higher cases. The PM also called for awareness to be needed on the ventilation and airborne behavior of the virus.

Officials informed the PM that they are following a facilitation approach for new pharmaceuticals.

The prime minister called on authorities to coordinate with states to ensure that there are adequate buffer stocks of various drugs.

He called on officials to work with states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure, including pediatric facilities.

The PM called on authorities to coordinate with states to ensure the proper functioning of oxygen plants and PSA ventilators.

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Guba, Cabinet Secretary, Dr VKPaul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; AKBhalla, Minister of the Interior; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (MoHFW), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals); Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary (Biotechnology); Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR; Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary (AYUSH); Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary (Urban Development); CEO of RS Sharma NHA; Professor K. Vijay Raghavan (Senior Scientific Advisor to the Government of India) as well as other senior officials.