WHO ignores Greek letters “nu” and “xi” and names new variant “omicron”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that it ignored the Greek letters “nu” and “xi” to name its new COVID-19 variant, which it dubbed the “omicron” variant.

“‘Nu’ is too easily confused with new, and xi ‘was not used as it is a common surname, and WHO best practices for naming diseases suggest avoiding offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group, “a WHO spokesperson told Fox News in a statement on Saturday.

The WHO recommends using Greek letters to make the virus naming process easier, according to its website. The monitored variants include alpha (B.1.1.7 and Q lines), beta (B.1.351 and descendants), gamma (P.1 and descendants), epsilon (B.1.427 and B.1.429), eta (B .1.525), iota (B.1.526), ​​kappa (B.1.617.1), zeta (P.2) and mu (B.1.621, B.1.621.1), which is the last letter before nu, followed by xi and omicron.

The move has not gone unnoticed by experts and politicians on social media, some of whom criticized the move while others praised it.

Lawyer Jonathan Turley suggested in a Friday tweet that “the concern is that the WHO will again avoid any discomfort for the Chinese government,” referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He and others also pointed out that calling the latest worrying variant the naked variant might sound like a “new variant” and create some confusion.

“It is not known if there is another reason for the decision to skip Nu and Xi, but the history of the WHO with the investigation into the origins of the pandemic has fueled speculation on a political motive,” Turley speculated.

Wall Street Journal columnist Ben Zimmer applauded the decision.

Republican politicians, including the Senses. Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, had the opposite reaction and made the decision to reject nu and xi as an opportunity to criticize the WHO.

The zeta and theta variants were downgraded from the WHO watch list and labeled delta and omicron as “variants of concern”.

The WHO and China have faced strong criticism from around the world over their response to the pandemic, with China barring WHO investigators from entering Wuhan for months in 2020. They finally arrived in mid-January 2021 and released the first findings a month later.

The organization said in February that its first joint report with China on the origins of the pandemic found it “extremely unlikely” that the virus had come from a laboratory and advised “future studies.” The organization said later in July that it would correct the multiple “unintentional errors” found in its report, according to the Washington Post.

The first cases of coronavirus were discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

one may the Wall Street newspaper A report citing previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence documents revealed that some of the Wuhan Institute of Virology employees who fell ill in 2019 required hospital care, giving weight to what some have dubbed the “virus theory. laboratory leaks “.

WHO released a July declaration admitting that the lab leak was not “extremely unlikely” after all.

Some politicians and experts have pointed out that China is responsible for COVID-19 as the reasoning behind an increase in anti-Asian attacks in 2020.

Evie Fordham of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.