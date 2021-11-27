The Ethiopian Defense Force took control of strategic positions in Bati …





Hours after Kasagita’s capture, Ethiopian forces took control of the Bati and Buka mountains. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Afar Region President Awol Arba obtain explanations from military commander of the Afar-Bati front (Photo: EBC) borkena The Ethiopian government announced on Friday that Ethiopian forces had taken control of a strategic mountainous area in the vicinity of Burka and Bati. The government communications minister said the Ethiopian force that cleared the mountain of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters is under the command of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. It was earlier this week that the Prime Minister announced he was heading to the battle front to lead the military, but it was not made clear which fronts he was heading. Shortly after the declaration of a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire by the Ethiopian government at the end of June 2020, TPLF forces opened a vast war on several fronts in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia in the hope to control vital supply routes to Djibouti and Sudan. Over two million people have been displaced. Thousands of civilians slaughtered and prosperity worth billions of birr destroyed or looted for transport to Ethiopia’s Tigray region. TPLF forces reportedly suffered a significant loss in the Kassagita Front. A huge contingent of TPLF forces is routed. Earlier this week, 12 key military commanders were killed in action. According to the latest update from the government communications ministry, Ethiopian forces are marching towards Kombolcha, the main industrial town in the Amhara region which has been heavily looted by TPLF forces, and Chifra. Unconfirmed sources on social media report that the town of Bati is already under the control of the Ethiopian Defense Forces. What the government communication confirmed is that the army is marching towards Bati and Kombolcha. However, it has been confirmed that Chifra is under the control of Ethiopian forces. Leading the army from the Bati front, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday that Ethiopian forces had evacuated TPLF forces from Kasagita and the victory would continue. “We will win,” he said. The TPLF is also fighting in Shoa, in central Ethiopia, which falls under the Amhara regional state. It is not known whether the Ethiopian Defense Force (backed by special forces and militias) relieved Shewa Robit and Debre Sina of TPLF forces. The TPLF has not issued a statement regarding the capture of Kasagita and other strategic positions of military importance in the Bati Front, where the prime minister personally heads the army. __ Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the last Ethiopian News updated regularly. Like Borkena on Facebook also. To share information or for submission, send an email to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://borkena.com/2021/11/26/ethiopian-defense-force-bati-burka-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos