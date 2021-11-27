Pro-Trump painter is causing a stir on New York art scene





She beat the shark.

44-year-old Soviet emigrant Lena Ruseva is causing a stir with her series of provocative paintings depicting the former president.

In Trump: Parallel Universe, ”a collection of 30 Ruseva paintings imagines Trump as Neptune, a Buddhist monk, Tarzan and the face of the sphinx. One image shows him coming into contact with extraterrestrial life; another shows him riding a great white shark draped in an American flag.

Some paintings are overtly political. A 48 “x 72” acrylic on canvas mammoth called “Expulsion From The White House” shows the former president as God expelling Joe Biden and Kamala Harris naked and ashamed. The imagery is derived from Masaccio’s renaissance fresco “Expulsion from the Garden of Eden”.

Lena Ruseva poses with her artwork at the Metropolitan Republican Club.James Keivom for NY Post

“I wanted to play with childish fantasies,” Ruseva told The Post. Some people hate him and call him a racist. Some people like it and they are real fanatics. Everyone has their own image of Donald Trump.

I love Donald Trump because he’s a strong person, ”added Ruseva, who now lives in Fair Lawn, NJ.“ It’s easy to criticize. It’s easy to tell someone is wrong or wrong, or whatever, but how many people have achieved what they have achieved?

Ruseva says she is drawn to Trump because he is a “strong person.” In this painting, the former president is reworked as a sphinx.Lena Ruseva

Ruseva, a Soviet Moldavian Green Card holder, immigrated to the United States in 2012 and made his debut as a mural painter. She spent 18 months painting the walls of the Magical Palace of Knowledge, a kindergarten in Clifton, NJ

When not painting politics and presidents, she makes a living making kitsch portraits of chubby animals frequently smoking cigars. Portraits generally range from $ 500 to $ 1,200 depending on the size.

In a play about a classic Napoleon Bonaparte painting, Ruseva depicts Trump riding a shark wrapped in an American flag. Lena Ruseva

Ruseva’s work has been well received in MAGA country. Her exhibit was held at the Metropolitan Republican Club last month and she recently met former White House figures including Andrew Giuliani and Boris Epshteyn.

So far, seven pieces of Trump: Parallel Universe “have been sold at prices ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 4,000. Another Trump art exhibit is scheduled for Palm Beach in January.

Despite her subject here, Trump is pictured riding a grizzly bear Ruseva insists she is not political Lena Ruseva

In the leftist city of New York, however, the event was not without drama. A gallery that had agreed to host the exhibition withdrew at the last minute after receiving violent threats, Ruseva said, adding that she herself had been harassed and threatened on social media as news of his exposure was spreading online.

“You are going to fuck yourself for this. Wait and see. Now fuck you, ”read a post on her Instagram account.

Ruseva chose to present Trump as God, expelling Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from the White House. Lena Ruseva

When an insurance company was made aware of the matter, they asked Ruseva to add “terrorism insurance coverage”. The NYPD alerted the Department of Homeland Security to the event, Ruseva said.

The artist insists she is not political, but has been disturbed by how Democrats have decided to restrict free speech like hers in recent years.

In Russia you try to publish something against the government [and] in three to four hours someone will be knocking on your door. I hope it doesn’t happen here, she said.

