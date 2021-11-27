Highlighting Taliban government, Jokowi promises scholarships for Afghan women





presidenri.go.id President Joko Widodo reiterated the Taliban’s promise to form an inclusive government and respect the rights of Afghan women. Jokowi stressed that Indonesia is ready to contribute to its realization. WowCool team

November 27, 2021 Wow cool – The Indonesian government has repeatedly expressed its opinion on the conflict in Afghanistan, especially after the return of the Taliban to control the country. This time the president Joko Widodo raised a similar topic again at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit Retreat (ASEM). Friday (26/11). During his virtual conference, Jokowi spoke about the inclusive government that has not been formed since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. “About 23 million Afghans are at risk of a food crisis, humanitarian aid is a priority,” Jokowi said, quoted from a press release on Saturday 11/27. For this reason, Jokowi also underlined Indonesia’s willingness to participate in providing humanitarian aid to the country. “We are committed to providing assistance, including capacity assistance,” Jokowi said. Not only humanitarian issues, Jokowi also addressed the issue of women’s empowerment in Afghanistan. Jokowi reiterated one of the Taliban’s promises, namely to respect and fulfill the human rights of women. Jokowi underscored Indonesia’s desire to contribute. One of them is to use the Indonesia-Afghanistan Women’s Solidarity Network, which can be a cooperative forum for women’s empowerment in the future. Interestingly, Jokowi also pledged scholarships for Afghan women. Although the former governor of DKI Jakarta did not mention the details of the implementation. “We are also ready to offer scholarships to Afghan women,” Jokowi said. “We will continue our efforts to empower Afghan women through cooperation with various parties. ” On the same occasion, Jokowi also raised the issue of inter-ulama cooperation. According to Jokowi, the ulama have an important role in society. For this reason, in 2018 Indonesia hosted a trilateral meeting of Afghan-Pakistani-Indonesian ulemas to support the peace process. “Although the situation in Afghanistan is different, the ulama still play an important role,” Jokowi concluded. “We are ready to facilitate dialogue between religious, including Afghan religious.” For information, the Taliban militia managed to regain control of the Afghan government on August 15, 2021. In this second era of government, the Taliban promised a more inclusive government and would respect women’s rights. (week / elva) Next article

