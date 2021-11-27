Connect with us

Highlighting Taliban government, Jokowi promises scholarships for Afghan women

President Joko Widodo reiterated the Taliban’s promise to form an inclusive government and respect the rights of Afghan women. Jokowi stressed that Indonesia is ready to contribute to its realization.

