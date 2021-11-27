Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mock WHO for ignoring “Xi” to name new variant of coronavirus “Omicron”





Texas Senator Ted Cruz (L), Donald Trump Jr. (R).Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images (L), Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images (R) WHO has skipped two letters from the Greek alphabet to name the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

Some have speculated that the letter Xi was ignored to avoid confusion with the Chinese president’s last name.

The WHO reportedly said it made the decision because Xi is a common last name in China. Right-wing figures including Senator Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. have criticized the World Health Organization for ignoring the Greek letter Xi and naming the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron. The WHO named the variants of the coronavirus after the Greek letters of the alphabet, to believe it would be “easier and more practical to be discussed by non-scientific audiences”. Using this system, the next variant should have been called Nu and, after that, Xi. Following the announcement on Friday that the new variant would be called Omicron, There was speculation that the two letters had been ignored to avoid confusion with the English word “new” and to avoid upsetting Chinese President Xi Jinping. (The Greek letter and the Chinese surname are spelled the same but are pronounced differently.) “If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic?” Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted. Cruz responded to a tweet suggesting that the WHO had decided to skip Xi to “avoid stigmatizing an area”. Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in on Twitter: “As far as I’m concerned, the original will always be the Xi variant.” Both echoed common rhetoric in right-wing circles blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic. Former President Trump and his allies have often referred to the virus as the “Chinese virus.” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Christmas said the health agency decided not to use Xi because it’s a common last name in China. The WHO chose not to use the name because its best practices for naming the diseases suggest “to avoid offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional and ethnic groups,” he said. He said they also confirmed that Nu was not used due to its similarity to the word “new”. Read the original article on Business intern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/ted-cruz-donald-trump-jr-161710834.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos