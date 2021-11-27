World News | Pak Apex court attacks Imran Khan government for commercial use of military land





Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov. 27 (ANI): Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday blasted the government led by Imran Khan for commercial use of military land, saying these activities should be stopped, the land should be reclaimed and used for the purposes of defense.

The Supreme Court summoned Defense Secretary, retired Lieutenant-General Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain, along with a report containing details of all department heads’ decisions on the matter, local media reported.

Led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Judge Gulzar Ahmed, the three-member bench considered the case regarding the alleged conversion of cantonment land in violation of relevant laws for the hearing, Dawn reported.

Responding to a question from the judiciary which also included Judge Ijazul Ahsan and Judge Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed, Defense Secretary Hussain said these lands had been allocated for strategic defense purposes. He claimed there were policies, rules and regulations for cantonment and military land when the Supreme Court confronted him with how housing companies were formed on these lands, a newspaper reported. Pakistani.

He further reported that Judge Amin said such policies were under the command of this tribunal while the CJP noted that movie theaters, wedding venues and other commercial activities were also carried out on cantonment lands and that there was no such provision in the Constitution.

The chief justice said these activities should be stopped, the land reclaimed and used for defense purposes. He then asked the secretary how he was going to roll these things back, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Judge Ashan asked retired Lt. Gen. Hussain that he should come up with an appropriate strategy and timeline to address these issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court observed that the conversion of cantonment land to private land in Karachi appeared to be contrary to the very mandate of the Cantonment Act of 1924 and the Land Administration Control Rules, 1937 and was also in violation of various provisions of the Constitution and summoned the defense secretary and attorney general for Nov. 26, Dawn reported.

“If a law or a rule is made contrary to such a mandate, it will be the same for the law and the constitution and therefore, this aspect must be heard and decided by this court”, observed the magistracy. (ANI)

