Politics
Boris Johnson announces new face mask rules to fight Covid Omicron variant
Boris Johnson has tightened the rules for wearing face masks in stores and on public transport as part of measures to combat the spread of the new variant of Covid-19.
The Prime Minister gave a press conference on Saturday evening after the discovery of two cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.
A post on the official Prime Minister’s Office Twitter account said: COVID UPDATE: Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport and in stores. Not to mention the hospitality.
A number of other measures will also be introduced, including mandatory PCR testing for anyone arriving in the UK. They will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.
People who have been in close contact with suspected cases of Omnicron will need to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.
The two cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Essex and Nottingham and are believed to be linked, it was confirmed on Saturday.
The Prime Minister said at a press conference in Downing Street on Saturday: Were not going to stop people from traveling, I want to stress that, were not going to stop people from traveling, but we will demand that anyone entering in the UK take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and isolate themselves until they have a negative result.
Second, we need to slow the spread of this variant here in the UK, as border measures can only minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stopping it all together.
We will require all contacts of those who test positive with a suspected case of Omicron to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of your immunization status.
We’ll also go further by asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by toughening the rules on face covering in stores and on public transport.
The changes will be in place for at least three weeks.
Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said face coverings will be needed in public transportation and some other indoor environments.
He tweeted: With the first cases of the Omicron variant identified in the UK, further steps were taken to protect public health.
All fully vaccinated newcomers to the UK are required to self-isolate on arrival, have a PCR test no later than day 2 and continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
For those who test positive, they must self-isolate for 10 days. There will be no change for unvaccinated travelers. People will also now be required to wear face coverings on public transport and in some other indoor environments.
These are targeted measures to ensure confidence and protection, and we will be reviewing these measures in three weeks to make sure they are working effectively.
