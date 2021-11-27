Politics
The United States Should Focus on Taiwan’s Virtue
In moving closer to Taiwan, the United States should make liberal democracy the center of its rhetoric rather than dangling the possibility of supporting the nation’s independence.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has failed to send a clear message about US policy to Taiwan. For years, the question of whether the United States supported Taiwan’s independence has been controversial. After the virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping () earlier this month, the question continued to haunt.
A day after the summit, Biden told reporters in New Hampshire that Washington would not approve of Taiwan independence.
I said they had to decide, they, Taiwan. Not us. And we don’t encourage independence, we encourage them to do exactly what the Taiwan law requires, Biden said.
Its independent. He makes his own decisions, he later added.
US officials played down Bidens’ statement by saying that Washington does not support Taiwan’s independence and opposes unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo.
However, this is not the first time Biden has confused experts with his remarks on Taiwan. When asked last month whether the United States would defend Taiwan in a Beijing-launched attack, Biden replied: Yes, we are committed to doing so.
He made a similar comment in August, and in both cases the White House had to make it clear that Washington’s policy towards Taiwan had not changed.
Bidens’ blunders came at a delicate time, as China became more assertive about the possibility of Taiwan becoming independent. American attempts to encourage or support independence are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire, Xi told the state newspaper Global Times.
Henry Olsen, a senior researcher at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, said Washington should not underestimate Beijing’s threatening language, as Xi Jinpings is rising as the supreme figure in the Communist pantheon suggests that it has bigger ambitions than its recent predecessors.
A series of mixed messages from Biden has left international relations watchers perplexed. Such vague messages could weaken Washington’s commitment to Taiwan, although the statement released by the White House on November 16 indicates that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine the peace. and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
President Tsai Ing-wen () is not a defender of independence, and she has taken no action in favor of independence de jure. Taiwan’s priority is maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.
We will do all we can to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally changed, Tsai said at the 110th Double Ten National Day celebration.
Taiwan has also refrained from provoking China and has not taken any action that would move away from Beijing altogether.
Instead of dragging himself into seemingly endless bickering with China over an independent Taiwan, Biden should stop sending conflicting signals about the US position in its relationship with the nation.
Instead, he should adopt clear and consistent messages in his speeches.
The United States should make support for Taiwanese liberal democracy a central part of its strategy. Establishing clear links between Washington’s commitment to defending democracy and Taiwan’s adherence to liberal values and democratic governance should be the strategic clarity of the Biden administration.
More liberal democracy and less independence in Washington’s political discourse would help frame Taiwan’s reputation as a democratic shield in its struggle against authoritarian China. By raising the importance of Taiwan’s democratic resilience, the Biden administration could present the problem as if Taiwan’s liberal democracy is an integral part of global values. Therefore, support for Taiwan must focus on moral obligations and practical considerations.
The United States should mobilize the international community to defend Taiwan comprehensively. Last month, Tsai sounded the alarm on the need to support Taiwan when she said: If Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system.
The United States should work more closely with its allies and like-minded countries to strengthen Taiwan’s international position as a global democratic beacon. When the big and middle powers agree with Taiwan and recognize that democratic freedoms are in jeopardy, they would be more willing to show their support.
Growing pressure from China has posed an ongoing challenge to its neighbor across the Taiwan Strait. An omnidirectional approach to mainstream Taiwan into multifaceted dialogues and work programs with Washington and like-minded partners would be helpful. Holding regular dialogues with Taiwan on the economic and defense fronts should be among the viable choices.
Huynh Tam Sang is a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of International Relations, Ho Chi Minh City University of Social and Human Sciences, and a researcher at the Taiwan NextGen Foundation.
Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2021/11/28/2003768630
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]