The United States Should Focus on Taiwan’s Virtue

In moving closer to Taiwan, the United States should make liberal democracy the center of its rhetoric rather than dangling the possibility of supporting the nation’s independence.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has failed to send a clear message about US policy to Taiwan. For years, the question of whether the United States supported Taiwan’s independence has been controversial. After the virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping () earlier this month, the question continued to haunt.

A day after the summit, Biden told reporters in New Hampshire that Washington would not approve of Taiwan independence.

I said they had to decide, they, Taiwan. Not us. And we don’t encourage independence, we encourage them to do exactly what the Taiwan law requires, Biden said.

Its independent. He makes his own decisions, he later added.

US officials played down Bidens’ statement by saying that Washington does not support Taiwan’s independence and opposes unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo.

However, this is not the first time Biden has confused experts with his remarks on Taiwan. When asked last month whether the United States would defend Taiwan in a Beijing-launched attack, Biden replied: Yes, we are committed to doing so.

He made a similar comment in August, and in both cases the White House had to make it clear that Washington’s policy towards Taiwan had not changed.

Bidens’ blunders came at a delicate time, as China became more assertive about the possibility of Taiwan becoming independent. American attempts to encourage or support independence are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire, Xi told the state newspaper Global Times.

Henry Olsen, a senior researcher at the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, said Washington should not underestimate Beijing’s threatening language, as Xi Jinpings is rising as the supreme figure in the Communist pantheon suggests that it has bigger ambitions than its recent predecessors.

A series of mixed messages from Biden has left international relations watchers perplexed. Such vague messages could weaken Washington’s commitment to Taiwan, although the statement released by the White House on November 16 indicates that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine the peace. and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

President Tsai Ing-wen () is not a defender of independence, and she has taken no action in favor of independence de jure. Taiwan’s priority is maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

We will do all we can to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally changed, Tsai said at the 110th Double Ten National Day celebration.

Taiwan has also refrained from provoking China and has not taken any action that would move away from Beijing altogether.

Instead of dragging himself into seemingly endless bickering with China over an independent Taiwan, Biden should stop sending conflicting signals about the US position in its relationship with the nation.

Instead, he should adopt clear and consistent messages in his speeches.

The United States should make support for Taiwanese liberal democracy a central part of its strategy. Establishing clear links between Washington’s commitment to defending democracy and Taiwan’s adherence to liberal values ​​and democratic governance should be the strategic clarity of the Biden administration.

More liberal democracy and less independence in Washington’s political discourse would help frame Taiwan’s reputation as a democratic shield in its struggle against authoritarian China. By raising the importance of Taiwan’s democratic resilience, the Biden administration could present the problem as if Taiwan’s liberal democracy is an integral part of global values. Therefore, support for Taiwan must focus on moral obligations and practical considerations.

The United States should mobilize the international community to defend Taiwan comprehensively. Last month, Tsai sounded the alarm on the need to support Taiwan when she said: If Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system.

The United States should work more closely with its allies and like-minded countries to strengthen Taiwan’s international position as a global democratic beacon. When the big and middle powers agree with Taiwan and recognize that democratic freedoms are in jeopardy, they would be more willing to show their support.

Growing pressure from China has posed an ongoing challenge to its neighbor across the Taiwan Strait. An omnidirectional approach to mainstream Taiwan into multifaceted dialogues and work programs with Washington and like-minded partners would be helpful. Holding regular dialogues with Taiwan on the economic and defense fronts should be among the viable choices.

Huynh Tam Sang is a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of International Relations, Ho Chi Minh City University of Social and Human Sciences, and a researcher at the Taiwan NextGen Foundation.