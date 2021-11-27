Donald Trump still livid Bob Woodward was “allowed” to write books about him





Donald Trump asked on Friday whether Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Bob Woodward was “authorized” to publish books about him.

Woodward didn’t get his interview requests for his 2018 book Fear: Inside the White House. Trump then accepted 18 interviews for his 2020 book, Rage. The final book in his trilogy, Peril, was released on September 21 and co-authored with Robert Costa.

Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“Does anyone really believe that longtime con artist Bob Woodward, and his light pocket dog assistant Robert Costa, imply in their fictional book that I was planning to go to war with China? , but one of the dumbest generals in the military called the Chinese man to tell them he will let them know if this action continues. Milley may have called, but if so he should be tried for treason. I never even had the idea of ​​going to war with China, other than the war I was winning, which was on TRADE, “Trump said in a statement.

“It’s a shame to make up stories like this and sell them to the public. I looked at that craggy, smug face of Woodward as he ‘bullshit’ the audience and I was like, ‘I got myself. asks if history will really believe this stuff? ”’How do you get your reputation back?’ Trump wondered. “I was the only president for decades who did not put us in a war, I got us out of wars!”

RELATED: Why Donald Trump Exalted Kyle Rittenhouse: Nothing Makes the Base Run Like Violence

“Our country has been taken over by crooks and hoaxes, and we have to take it back. Just like Russia, Russia, Russia Scam has now been totally debunked and discredited as a Democratic FAKE / Crooked Hillary Plot, the ‘go at war with China is even more ridiculous. It’s amazing that someone is even allowed to write this stuff, “Trump said ominously.” We don’t talk about greatness for our country anymore, it’s all about political investigations, hoaxes and scams. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/11/27/donald-is-still-livid-bob-woodward-was-allowed-to-write-book-published-months-ago_partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos