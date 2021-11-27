Simultaneous vaccination of Indonesia, national police chief: control of Covid-19 when Nataru can be protected

PETAJATIM.co, Jakarta – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo directly inspected one of the sites that carried out the “Indonesian simultaneous vaccination” activity at the Human Resources Development (HR) Transport Center, Bogor Regency , West Java, Saturday (11/27/2021).

The Covid-19 vaccination acceleration activity took place simultaneously in 3,822 points across Indonesia, with a target of 1.1 million people. With this, it is hoped that the vaccination target of 70 percent by the end of the year, as hoped by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), can be achieved.

“Today it will be achieved simultaneously with a target of 1.1 million to 1.6 million. We hope that this can be achieved, and in particular in the district of Bogor, which is the most populous area of ​​the West Java, I think we need to keep accelerating so we can reach the target by the end of December, “Sigit told reporters after reviewing the” Indonesian Simultaneous Vaccination “activity.

According to the former police chief of Banten, this acceleration of the vaccination is one of the strategies to anticipate the growth rate of the Covid-19 during the periods of Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 (Nataru).

During Nataru’s vacation, Sigit said, there was potential for community movement. So, said Sigit, last year’s experience should be used as a lesson and better preparation to avoid a peak in Covid-19 cases.

“So, of course, this becomes our concern so that in the later Nataru era the pace of controlling the number of Covid-19s, which we have managed to maintain, does not increase. Due to experience years ago after Nataru, there had been a doubling. Post-Eid Al-Fitr has reached the largest increase. So we want to make sure that we can complete the acceleration of the vaccination before Nataru, ”Sigit said.

The former head of the criminal investigation unit of the national police stressed that by accelerating the vaccination, it is hoped that the positive trend in controlling the current number of Covid-19 is very good.

“We can control the Covid-19 rate to be lower than the 1 positivity rate, and then the BOR is also lower than 4-5% which we are really taking care of,” said Sigit.

With the formation of community immunity and immunity in the community, Sigit continued, this will have a positive impact on economic growth in Indonesia. In addition, Indonesia will be more ready to organize national and international events in the future.

The success of Covid-19 control certainly supports national economic growth where in the second quarter of 2021, the Indonesian economy grew 7.07 percent and 3.51 percent in the third quarter of 2021. Of course, we Hopefully the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be controlled so that we can meet the economic growth target in 2021 from 3.7 to 4.5 percent.

“Because all of this has an impact on economic activity and growth, which is currently being felt by the entire community. We hope that by bringing the rate of Covid-19 under control, the economic growth as well as the national and international event activities that we carry out in the future can all run smoothly. And this is very important for Indonesia’s position, in the eyes of the international community, ”Sigit said.

On this occasion, Sigit also took the time to virtually greet other regions which organized the activity “Indonesian simultaneous vaccination”. Among them are Aceh, Maluku and Papua.

In greeting the Aceh region, Sigit expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all religious, community and customary leaders who have played an active role in accelerating immunization.

“Greetings to all traditional, religious and community leaders, I believe that with the help of all existing leaders, the acceleration of vaccination for Aceh can be achieved. Of course, the TNI-Polri are ready to work day and night. We will of course continue to monitor. If the stock starts to run out, he will be notified immediately so that we can distribute it, ”Sigit said.

Meanwhile, welcoming Papua, Sigit stressed that all relevant agencies and the community continue to work together to accelerate the formation of immunity and immunity of citizens against the corona virus.

“Even though we just organized a national PON activity. We hope that the vaccination can be carried out well. So that all Papuans really have immunity and immunity. Because there are still fluctuations and some countries have increased. I hope the vaccination for Papua will be speeded up soon so that people are all in good condition, with more immunity to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic situation, “Sigit said.

Meanwhile, in the Moluccas region, Sigit has received reports of problems regarding the distribution and storage of Covid-19 vaccines. Therefore, Sigit will immediately coordinate with the related parties to resolve the issue.

“Then we’ll brief you on the storage and distribution system. So the vaccine is still good. I think we hope that progress is going well. Over the next two weeks, I’ll be checking out what the accomplishments look like. I enthusiastically believe that the achievements can be achieved, ”said Sigit.

On this occasion, Sigit received a report that throughout Indonesia there were no longer people who did not want or refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Not to mention, Sigit expressed his gratitude to all ranks of TNI-Polri, health workers, local government, Forkopimda, vaccinators, volunteers and other parts of society who continue to try to speed up the recovery. vaccination even during the holidays like today.

Note, this simultaneous vaccination activity throughout Indonesia also distributes food packages to residents most affected by the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Author: Rika Nengsih

Publisher: Heru



Visitors:

8