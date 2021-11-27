PM Narendra Modi commended the efforts of the IIGF to define a roadmap on internet governance. | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News

New Delhi: Highlighting multi-stakeholder ownership of the internet as an article of faith of Narendra Modi’s government, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, MeitY said today that there is a need to make the internet open, safe, reliable and accountable for all as part of the Digital India mission. He was speaking at a high-level session on the last day of the first-ever Indian Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) – a 3-day online event on Internet governance, co-hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI). He was also honored by the presence of eminent dignitaries and luminaries such as Maarten Botterman (Chairman of the Board of ICANN), Ajay Sawhney (Secretary, MeitY, GoI), Anil Jain (CEO, NIXI), BK Syngal, Anriette Esterhyusen (President, MAG IGF) and Navika Kumar (Editor-in-Chief, Times Network and Editor-in-Chief, Times Network Navbharat). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his message, also commended the efforts of the IIGF to define a roadmap on Internet governance. A report titled Building an Inclusive Digital Society for Rural India by ICRIER / BIF was also released during the event.

Sharing his thoughts at the event, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, MeitYsaid, “India is emerging as one of the largest connected countries with 800 million people online and with the largest rural broadband program in the world. world, we would soon have over a billion Indians on the Internet. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Digital India mission with 3 major results to transform the lives of Indians, expand economic opportunities through entrepreneurship digital and strategic capacity building in certain technologies, notably the Internet, so that the future of the Internet is led by countries, which are open societies and share the same set of democratic values ​​and respect the rights of citizens. strictly supports the multiparty system which is an article of faith for the government of Narendra Modi and the IIGF aims to bring together several stakeholders around the table for an open Internet t, safe, reliable and responsible.

The last day saw solid discussions at workshops titled “Universal Acceptance”, chaired by Ajay Data (President of the UASG,datagroup.in); “Safe & Trusted Internet-cyber security challenges” chaired by Dr Sanjay Bahl (Managing Director, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)); “Cyberspace Regulation – Legal“ Framework ”, chaired by Dr Rajendra Kumar (Additional Secretary, MeitY); “Open, Safe, Reliable and Responsible Internet – User Perspective”, chaired by Dr Gulshan Rai (Government of India, FMinternet

“India is now an important part of the global internet ecosystem. We already have 800 million Indians online and the challenge is to connect 400 million more people. We need to go there with a meaningful broadband network that offers immense opportunities and contributes to the global market as well as to society. It is also important that all Internet governance focuses on the goal of making the Internet open, safe, trustworthy and accountable for all. India strongly supports multipartyism, ”echoed Ajay Prakash Sawnhey, Secretary, MeitY.

The 3-day online event focused on the theme of Empowering India through the Power of the Internet and brought together Internet governance stakeholders to discuss the roadmap for digitization and reaffirm the India as a vital participant globally.

The event, which was held from November 25 to 27, also highlighted the role and importance of digitization in shaping international policy on Internet governance. Maarten Botterman, Chairman of the ICANN Board, said: We need to make sure that the internet works for citizens and is safe like any other public space. The pandemic has taught us how crucial the internet is and it has been able to serve people in an incredible way. We must also ensure that the technical aspects of Internet governance are respected and ensure a clear understanding of how the Internet works. We must preserve the security and resilience of this single, interoperable world and build the Internet for billions. India must play a leading role in this regard.

Three plenary sessions were also organized on themes: India and the Internet – India’s digital adventure and its global role chaired by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MeitY), Connect All Indians chaired by Ajay Sawhney , Secretary (MeitY) and Securing the Internet for Future Security chaired by K. Rajaraman, Secretary, (DoT).

“India is a fast growing economy and there are challenges such as the delivery of cutting edge innovations and also digital inequality. We must prioritize digital inequalities in terms of access to devices and infrastructure. Trust and security are also important and effective in building strong institutions. Government and public sectors have huge data on citizens and we need to make sure it is secure. We need to cooperate regionally, nationally and globally for Internet governance in order to strengthen public participation and accountability, said Anriette Esterhyusen, President of MAG IDoT.

We should use the application of technology to reach the masses. Lots of things like AI are coming that would require internet connectivity. If we can remove the existing barriers in policies and regulations, we can reach the next level of our Prime Minister’s vision of a digital India, BKSyngal said.

The digital campaign in India is in full swing to bring 100% of the people to the internet and the event focuses on the digitalization roadmap, opportunities, possibilities and challenges in India. Through an open and inclusive process, the IIGF brings together all stakeholders in the global internet governance ecosystem, including government, industry, civil society and academia, as equal participants. to the wider discourse of Internet governance.

India believes in converting technology for the benefit of the people. We don’t just believe and speak, but we also put our vision into practice. India is the largest connected country in the world and it is important to discuss its global role for an open, secure, reliable and accountable internet, as well as a multi-party system, said Anil Jain, CEO of NIXI. The Indian Internet Government Forum is an initiative associated with the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF). The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together representatives of various groups to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

