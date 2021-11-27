Politics
Boris Johnson announces new Covid rules, including the need to wear masks after the discovery of the Omicron variant
The Prime Minister has announced that face coverings in shops and public transport will return as the UK grapples with the ‘worst mutation ever’ from Covid-19.
At a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson warned that the new variant spread more easily and may be more resistant to vaccines, as reported The mirror.
The news comes after the new variant, named Omicron, was identified in the UK.
Read more: Coronavirus news
The Prime Minister opened a press conference No.10 by declaring: “Our apologies for disturbing your Saturday. He said the rules for face covering would be “tightened”.
And people who have been in contact with people suspected of having the Omicron variant will need to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.
He also announced that all arrivals to the UK should take a PCR test on the second day after entering the country and self-isolate until their results are known.
Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, non-British and Irish residents who have stayed in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola during the 10 days prior would be refused entry to England.
They join the six countries added to the list on Thursday night – South Africa, Botswana, Lesostho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) today confirmed that two cases of Covid-19 with mutations compatible with the B.1.1.529 variant – known as the Omicron variant – have been identified in the UK .
The government said patients who tested positive and all members of their households are being retested and asked to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is underway.
One case was located in Brentwood in Essex and the other in Nottingham. The two cases are linked and there is a link to travel to southern Africa.
The UKHSA is carrying out targeted testing in places where positive cases were likely infectious.
Mr Javid said: Through our world-class genomic sequencing we have been made aware of two UK cases of the Omicron variant. We acted quickly and individuals are isolating themselves while the contact tracing is in progress.
We will do all we can to protect the British public from this emerging threat and that is why we are increasing the testing capacity of affected communities and introducing travel restrictions in four other countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and the United States. Angola. We will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.
It’s a stark reminder that we are not out of this pandemic yet. Getting vaccinated has never been more important, please show up for your first vaccine if you haven’t already and if you are eligible, book your booster as soon as possible.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said: We will continue to work closely with the international community to quickly collect and analyze information on this variant in order to understand any possible increase in vaccine transmissibility or resistance.
It is important that everyone take reasonable precautions, take a PCR test if you have symptoms, self-isolate when asked, wear a face cover in crowded and confined spaces, ventilate the rooms, get your vaccine and boosters as soon as you can. “
Want more news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our daily newsletter here.
Sources
2/ https://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnson-announces-new-covid-22297563
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]