Boris Johnson announces new Covid rules, including the need to wear masks after the discovery of the Omicron variant

The Prime Minister has announced that face coverings in shops and public transport will return as the UK grapples with the ‘worst mutation ever’ from Covid-19.

At a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson warned that the new variant spread more easily and may be more resistant to vaccines, as reported The mirror.

The news comes after the new variant, named Omicron, was identified in the UK.

The Prime Minister opened a press conference No.10 by declaring: “Our apologies for disturbing your Saturday. He said the rules for face covering would be “tightened”.

And people who have been in contact with people suspected of having the Omicron variant will need to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.

He also announced that all arrivals to the UK should take a PCR test on the second day after entering the country and self-isolate until their results are known.

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, non-British and Irish residents who have stayed in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola during the 10 days prior would be refused entry to England.







They join the six countries added to the list on Thursday night – South Africa, Botswana, Lesostho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) today confirmed that two cases of Covid-19 with mutations compatible with the B.1.1.529 variant – known as the Omicron variant – have been identified in the UK .

The government said patients who tested positive and all members of their households are being retested and asked to self-isolate while further testing and contact tracing is underway.

One case was located in Brentwood in Essex and the other in Nottingham. The two cases are linked and there is a link to travel to southern Africa.

The UKHSA is carrying out targeted testing in places where positive cases were likely infectious.

Mr Javid said: Through our world-class genomic sequencing we have been made aware of two UK cases of the Omicron variant. We acted quickly and individuals are isolating themselves while the contact tracing is in progress.

We will do all we can to protect the British public from this emerging threat and that is why we are increasing the testing capacity of affected communities and introducing travel restrictions in four other countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and the United States. Angola. We will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

It’s a stark reminder that we are not out of this pandemic yet. Getting vaccinated has never been more important, please show up for your first vaccine if you haven’t already and if you are eligible, book your booster as soon as possible.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said: We will continue to work closely with the international community to quickly collect and analyze information on this variant in order to understand any possible increase in vaccine transmissibility or resistance.

It is important that everyone take reasonable precautions, take a PCR test if you have symptoms, self-isolate when asked, wear a face cover in crowded and confined spaces, ventilate the rooms, get your vaccine and boosters as soon as you can. “

