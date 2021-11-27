BTColumn Turkeys Turkey Issue – Barbados Today

The views and opinions expressed by the author (s) do not represent the official position of Barbados TODAY.

through Adrien Sobers

My mind is my modern day spear / desperation, eh it continues to suppress the opinion of the humble man. (Damian Marley & Nas, Dispear)

I started the day before Thanksgiving and a quick research found that Americans consume about 46 million turkeys every Thanksgiving, followed by 22 million at Christmas and 19 million at Easter. Turkey’s season is a great time to reflect on Antifragile’s Nassim Talebs Turkey problem.

First, a report on Turkey (the country): Turkey’s economic crisis has entered a tumultuous new phase, with its currency plunging to a new low and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan preparing to meet the leader of a regional rival in search of foreign investment.

The report continues, the pound slipped as much as 18% on Tuesday, before easing slightly, threatening to further undermine the economy by undermining confidence, making it harder for companies to repay foreign currency debt and increasing the cost of imported goods, especially oil. That would push the inflation rate, currently around 20 percent, even higher, further hurting households, analysts said. This is of course not unique to Turkey; and neither is the Talebs Turkey problem.

The literal turkey currency problem and Taleb’s turkey metaphor both deserve our attention because they confirm that the most pressing global problem is one of currency, not climate.

The hopelessness felt by ordinary households is not helped by the muddled accounts our political masters offer as the reasons for the currency crisis. It is also the moment to underline that the problem of economic epistemology is not exclusive to this discipline. It is common to the social sciences and to society in general.

I hasten to add that it has nothing to do with being stupid. The authors of the property entitled When bad thoughts happen to good people put it better; it is a case of epistemic stubbornness. Their introduction, Our Epistemological Crisis, is coupled with a perfect description of our intellectual landscape. They note that, it is not a question of always being right. Being reasonable doesn’t mean being infallible.

On the contrary, their objective is to emphasize that philosophy, in particular epistemology and ethics, is fundamental for good thinking: it is towards philosophy that individuals and society must first turn. (I agree with their general point of view but I part ways with how they flesh out the details.)

All right then, on Taleb’s metaphor: A turkey is fed for a thousand days by a butcher; every day confirms to its team of analysts that butchers love turkeys with increased statistical confidence. The butcher will continue to feed the turkey until a few days before Thanksgiving. Then comes that day when it’s really not a great idea to be a turkey. (Love like a butcher loves a pig.)

We can also see in the history of the turkey the mother of all harmful errors: confusing absence of proof (of harm) with proof of absence, an error that we will see tends to prevail in intellectual circles and which is rooted in the social sciences. Don’t be a turkey, he said, begin

determining the difference between actual stability and manufactured stability.

The aforementioned report on Turkey is an example, albeit an extreme one, of what can go wrong when central planners attempt to fabricate stability.

This turkey season dates back to the response to the last financial crisis, and the continuation of that response (COVID has only accelerated the inevitable), has brought us to this point: a currency crisis. Inflation in Mexico hit its highest level in 20 years in early November, more than double the Bank of Mexico’s 3% target. (The numbers in Mexico, the United States and elsewhere are actually higher. That’s a different story, but same turkey problem.)

Nas’s openness to Dispear is strangely applicable to the currency crisis, The Master and the Masses / One has power, The other does not / Who are the Masters? These are the Gangsters / These are the [central] bankers, those who tax us [via inflation] / The masses are us / The sheep, the people, divided into classes.

The powers that be in the United States are recycling the false narrative of the 1970s, blaming the masses (consumer spending). Same thing in Turkey. A parliamentarian, arguing that Turkish consumers must control their spending, said: “We may have to eat bread and onions for days, weeks.

If there is one thing this crisis confirms, it is that politicians have a lot of nerve and little shame.

Closer to home, the silence on this issue is sometimes punctuated with equally false narratives: hostile market forces and all that. But the market has failed to live up to the hostility of finance ministers hiding behind central bankers and an unprecedented expansion of the money supply. Coupled with artificially low interest rates, this allows governments to spend like there’s no tomorrow; depreciate the currency and harm the most vulnerable economically in the process.

The tribes at War hook of the aforementioned street intellectuals, hood heroes and rhymers of the revolution is a good place to end my anger and frustration on an issue that shouldn’t play second. violin in the face of climate alarmism: every man deserves to win / love Babylon deserves to burn. And will burn it (hopefully sooner rather than later). But don’t let yourself be overcome by despair, occupy yourself and keep

sharpen your modern day spear until He comes.

Adrian Sobers is a prolific writer and commentator on social issues. This column was offered as a letter to the editor.

