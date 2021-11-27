President Jokowi patents these 2 drugs against Covid-19, what are they?





Solopos.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo, colloquially known as Jokowi, signed two presidential regulations (Perpres) regarding the implementation of government patents for two drugs for the treatment of Covid-19. Reported from Liputan6.com, two Covid-19 drugs called Favipiravir and Remdesivir. President Jokowi signed Presidential Decree No. 101/2021 regarding the implementation of government patents on the drug Favipiravir. Jokowi also signed Presidential Decree No. 100/2021 on the implementation of government patents on Remdesivir. Also Read: Rain and Strong Wind Landa Grobogan, Fallen Tree Overlaps House The content of the two presidential regulations is the same and Jokowi signed on November 10, 2021. The Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly, promulgated on the same date. The establishment of patents for the drugs Favipiravir and Remdesivir to meet the availability and urgent need for Covid-19 treatment. “The government patent application for the drug Favipiravir is carried out for a period of 3” [tiga] years since the entry into force of these presidential regulations ”, we read in article 1, paragraph (3). If after a period of 3 years the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended, the implementation of the patent for the drugs Favipiravir and Remdesivir is extended until the Covid-19 pandemic is decided by the government in terminate. Also read: Metro Police Arrest 18 Residents of Boncos Village During Drug Night The government patent implementation of the drugs Favipiravir and Remdesivir contains the name of the active substance, the name of the patent holder, the patent application number / patent number and the title of the invention. Article 3, the Minister of Health appoints the pharmaceutical industry executor of the patents of the drugs Favipiravir and Remdesivir on behalf of the government. The pharmaceutical industry is responsible for implementing the patents of drugs Favipiravir and Remdesivir on a limited basis, meeting domestic and non-commercial needs. The pharmaceutical industry must meet the requirements, have the facilities and be able to implement patents, not transfer the implementation of patents to other parties. In addition, it has good production, distribution and supervision methods in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. Read also: Raffi Ahmad Wins SCTV Awards and Devotes Himself to Baby R “Pharmaceutical industry rewards patent holders with one percent of the net sales value of the drug Favipiravir”, Article 4. The remuneration is implemented annually and is implemented in accordance with the period provided for in Article 1 paragraph (3) and paragraph (4). The content of Presidential Decree No. 100/2021 regarding the implementation of government patents on Remdesivir drugs is almost the same as the Presidential Regulation which regulates the implementation of government patents for the drug Favipiravir. “These presidential regulations will come into force on the date of their promulgation”, specifies article 6.

