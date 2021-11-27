Stephen Miller believes Trump would already have an Omicron variant vaccine if he was still president





Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller said on Friday that pharmaceutical companies would have already revised the formulations of Covid-19 vaccines to prevent the new Omicron variant had Donald Trump remained president.

Speaking in a special edition of Fox NewsHannity, Miller told viewers the United States would already have modified the vaccines to deal with the new variants if Mr. Trump was still in office.

President Trump has brought us vaccines in record time and he also has updates, he added.

Mr Miller did not say how the former president allegedly allowed vaccine makers to develop vaccines for new variants before they were discovered and their genetic sequences mapped by virologists.

Scientists were able to sequence the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 in January 2020, just 10 days after the first cases appeared in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

But it was not until December 14, 2020, almost a year later, that the first vaccination against Covid-19 in the United States outside of a clinical trial was administered to Sandra Lindsey, a nurse at a New York-based intensive care unit.

Development of an updated vaccine suitable for new variants such as the Omicron variant, which recently emerged in South Africa, would not take as long, but it is not known how the identity of the president would be taken into account. takes into account the time needed to develop, manufacture and test any new vaccine candidate.

At a press conference in June with President Joe Biden, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company could have a revised Covid-19 vaccine ready to use within 100 days of identifying a ‘a new escape variant that can elude current vaccines.

Vaccines such as Pfizers and Modernas use Messenger RNA technology which can be quickly adapted to produce vaccines for new variants.

Last month, Jacquleline Miller, senior vice president and head of infectious disease research at Moderna, told Nature her company was submitting test cases using vaccines developed to block beta and delta variants of SARS-CoV -2 to the Food and Drug Administration to establish a process by which new variant-specific vaccines could hit the streets faster.

If there is another strain that evolves these mutations in the future, we can capitalize on what we have already learned by studying the beta variant, she said.

