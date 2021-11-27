The unexplained disappearances of Xi Jinping in China





International public opinion has expressed concern and indignation in recent days at the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, whose trace was lost soon after she explained that she had been the victim of sexual abuse. from Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese president. Shortly thereafter he “reappeared” in a video, assuring that all was going b. In China, this is not the case. Entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, lawyers or activists have disappeared on other occasions, and when that happens, everyone understands that they have been directly arrested or are under investigation. Then comes the reappearance of the demand for public pardon for the crimes committed, widely disseminated in the media. The more fortunate pay a fine and cease to have social notoriety, most end up being convicted after a long opaque criminal trial. In China, in 99% of trials, a conviction is passed.

The case of Peng Shuai highlights the difficulties China has in telling a story abroad that it imposes at home through information literacy. On this occasion, Peng is a person of international renown and his density is linked to the violence suffered by women and the Me Too movement. These two characteristics give the case a global dimension that Pequn cannot control through the censorship of social networks and the harassment of the protagonist. Disappearances are therefore more of a weapon of control over dissent and political rivals. In the Chinese legal system, residential surveillance exists in a designated place. that is, the police can arrest someone without laying charges during the investigation. Detention is on leave and without access to a lawyer for a period of six months, which can be extended. Businessmen and celebrities have sunk Another famous disgrace is Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba. It was after a few statements that he questioned the Chinese banking system and called for reforms. The administration initiated an antitrust lawsuit which aborted the IPO of the financial subsidiary of the group and forced the restructuring of the entire company, after the payment of a million fine. Jack Ma, until then a figure close to power and a regular at lectures and public speeches, has disappeared, and in the face of rumors of his arrest also posted a few photos which locate him giving a talk in a village. The worst case was Whitney Duan, one of China’s richest women, who made her fortune in the shadow of important political figures. He disappeared from the streets of Pequn in 2017 and it is still unclear where he is. In September, her ex-husband, who lives in the UK, first received a call from her asking him not to publish the memoir she wrote on corruption. Because one of the most striking cases was that of the superstar Fan Bingbing. Successful actress, model and producer, was an institution in its own right in the show business xins. In Hollywood, famous sagas like X-Man had created a character to facilitate entry into the Chinese market. Her acting career was consolidated, with big box office successes in China, but also with roles in independent films, and even in 2017, she was part of the Cannes jury. Success did not protect her, and in July 2018 she disappeared for about three months. He appeared to be claiming public losses for committing tax evasion. His arrest was never confirmed, as he paid a fine of 110 million euros to avoid a criminal trial. Politics, more punished Cases with political repercussions are less fortunate. Gui Minhai, with a Swedish passport, is one of five Hong Kong booksellers arrested for publishing critical biographies of Chinese leaders. He disappeared in Thailand in 2015 and reappeared in China in 2016, assuring that he had returned voluntarily to submit to justice and that he renounced the protection of his Swedish nationality. Known as citizen journalists, the people who, via social networks, reported in the first moments of the chaos that was experienced in hospitals in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic, have also been silenced. It is not possible to contact them. The most egregious case is that of Zhang Zhan, a young lawyer who was sentenced in December 2020 to four years in prison. To protest against the lack of guarantees for his trial, he led several hunger strikes. His lawyer complained that he had been fed outside and that his health was in danger.

