Received the visit of the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Governor Khofifah invites the cooperation of the water and waste management system

GENERAL | Nov 27, 2021 2:05:01 PM

East Java Newsroom – The Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, received the visit of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Indonesia, Mr. Lambert Grijns at the Grahadi State Building, Surabaya, Friday 11/26/2021 at night.

In his speech, Governor Khofifah wished for cooperation in the Water Management System with the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Since the Kingdom of the Netherlands is renowned for its excellent water management.

“The Dutch government has a good water management system. We hope that there will be a strengthening of the East Java team for the water management system, especially regarding the water irrigation system, ”Khofifah asked.

According to Khofifah, one of the things that can be done cooperatively in water management is the technology of irrigation systems in agriculture, fishing and plantation sectors as well as the development of renewable energies. using water resources (hydropower). This is important given that the province of East Java has water resources which are currently channeled through several dams.

“A few months ago, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Tukul Pacitan and Bendo Ponorogo dams. God willing, the Tugu Trenggalek and Gongseng Bojonegoro dams will be inaugurated in the near future. This potential may be hydropower for renewable energy, technology and investment are needed to address it. It is therefore necessary to cooperate with other parties, in particular with the Kingdom of the Netherlands in this regard, “he explained.

Not only is the technology for renewable energy through the dams, Khofifah continued, other water management collaborations that can be put in place are related to the treatment of ready-to-drink water.

“To make clean water ready to drink, you need technology. In addition, the water source is from the river, there are still pollutants. So technology is needed to change the water so that it is ready to drink, ”said the first female governor of East Java.

In addition, Khofifah hopes for cooperation in waste management. Waste management is currently a concern for many countries. There are things that can be done, like turning waste into electricity, fertilizer, etc.

“In East Java, there are several final treatment (TPA) sites that can be associated with waste management in Surabaya, Malang, Sidoarjo and Jombang,” Khofifah said.

Before the Dutch Ambassador, Khofifah explained, based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) of East Java since 2017-2021, East Java’s trade balance with the Netherlands has always shown a surplus for East Java. In particular, for the period January to October 2021, it is worth US $ 312.24 million, with details on the value of East Java exports to the Netherlands amounting to US $ 453.24 million and the value of East Java’s imports from the Netherlands amounted to US $ 100.41 million.

“Thank you, trade relations between East Java and the Netherlands are going well. Even though the pandemic has a surplus for East Java,” Khofifah explained.

Some of the non-oil and gas exports from East Java to the Netherlands include; various chemicals; animal / vegetable fats and oils; wood, articles of wood; and organic chemicals. As for East Java imports from the Netherlands, among others; wood pulp / pulp; plastics and articles of plastics; mechanical machines / airplanes; and adhesives, enzymes.

In addition, in terms of Dutch investment in East Java from 2010 to Q3 2021, there were 62 companies from the Netherlands in 22 regencies and cities with an investment value of $ 5.1 billion, the main sectors activity being electricity, gas and water industry (Paiton Energy) at Probolinggo Regency.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Indonesia, Mr. Lambert Grijns, said East Java is a fairly important province for the Netherlands. There are several important things to do for cooperation such as education, waste management and renewable energies.

“With the meeting with the governor, we have high hopes of being able to develop it further. For water management, we hope to be able to work with the province of East Java, including flood management, management of clean water for direct consumption and renewable energies, ”he concluded.

Accompanying the Head of Culture and Communication of the Netherlands Embassy in Jakarta, as well as the Director of Erasmus Huis Yolande Melsert, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Surabaya Lily Jessica Tjokrosetio.

Meanwhile, from the provincial government of East Java, the assistant for government and people’s welfare, the head of the provincial office of education and culture, was present. East Java, head of the Prov. East Java, the head of the office of cooperatives and SMEs of the Prov. Java East, Head of DPMPTSP Prov. East Java, and the head of Adm. Secretariat of regional government and autonomy of the Prov. East Java. (no)