Tall, rich and irresponsible | Indian express





The rich get big and the big get rich. Once they are big and rich, there is a clear and present danger that they will be irresponsible. John Sherman, United States Senator (the first antitrust law, 1890, is commonly referred to as the Sherman Law) said: If we do not support a king as political power, we should not support a king over production , transport, and sale of all that is necessary for life. Standard Oil and AT&T were dismantled in the United States. China cracked down on Alibaba, Tencent and Didi. Microsoft, Google and Facebook are facing the heat in many countries. Why? Because they have grown too fat, too rich and irresponsible.

Just as we will not support a king as a ruler, we should not support a ruler who wants to be a king. Many countries have term limits on their president or prime minister because he / she could acquire absolute power. Democratic & Rich Mr Vladimir Putin has found a way to remain the real power, whether as president or prime minister. Xi Jinping has consolidated his power, abolished term limits, and is ready to start his third term next year. Whatever the definition, the two countries are not democracies. They have not entered the ranks of the rich countries either. The 10 richest countries in the world in terms of per capita income are: 1. Luxembourg, 2. Ireland, 3. Switzerland, 4. Norway, 5. United States, 6. Iceland, 7. Denmark, 8. Singapore, 9. Australia and 10. Qatar. Apart from Qatar, which is a monarchy, and Singapore, which is a qualified democracy, the other eight countries are full democracies. I cannot name the president or prime minister of any of the eight except the United States and, with some effort, Australia. The moral is that a country and its people can be rich and democratic, albeit ruled by calm, reserved and faceless leaders. None of these leaders have, to my knowledge, been accused of pride or arrogance. Slide towards irresponsibility Democracy is badly seated next to absolute power or contempt for Parliament and the media. There’s no place for know-it-all or I’m the savior’s rhetoric. These qualities are acquired when a political party becomes too big, too rich and irresponsible. The BJP claims to be the biggest party in the world and we know it is the richest in India. It has 300 seats in Lok Sabha (out of 543) and 1,435 seats in State Legislative Assemblies (out of 4,036). It is the ruling party in 17 states (out of 28). It makes it too big. The BJP is also too rich. According to the Association for Democratic Rights, in 2019-2020, the BJP raised Rs 2,642 crore (out of Rs 3,377 crore for all parties) from unknown sources, including infamous election obligations. In the last round of state elections in five states, the BJP spent Rs 252 crore; of that Rs 151 crore was spent in West Bengal alone! Over the past seven years, the BJP has become more irresponsible. He avoids debate in Parliament; pass bills without scrutiny by parliamentary committees and often without debate in both chambers; the Prime Minister religiously avoids Parliament and the media; and the government does not hesitate to use the CBI, ED, Income Tax, NIA and now the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) against political opponents, social activists, journalists and students. Despite being too big, too rich and irresponsible, the BJP has won a series of elections. Where he lost, he did not hesitate to buy legislators and form the government with the help of obliging governors. They proudly gave a name to the sordid exercise Operation Lotus! Only afraid of losing Pride and arrogance were in full force during the passage of the three agricultural laws and the stubborn defense of the laws. The laws were passed by ordinances and converted into legislation without debate in Parliament. Farmers protested for 15 months, but the government did not give in. The invitation to farmers for talks was not sincere and the talks were political theater. Insults and insults against farmers and their supporters (Khalistanis, anti-nationals) have reached indecent limits. The police repression was brutal. The response to the Supreme Court has been provocative. All along, the government was self-satisfied and smug until intelligence reports and investigation results leaked into the upper chambers. It is clear that the Modi government only fears one thing of losing an election. Gasoline and diesel prices were cut hours after the results of the 30-seat assembly by-elections, where the BJP won just seven. The sudden decision to withdraw agricultural laws taken by Mr. Modi without Cabinet approval was a clear indication that he feared massive casualties in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa (where his party rules today) and being overshadowed in the Punjab. The artificial praise for the Prime Minister’s political sense by his ministers only showed how much of a stupid cheerleader crowd they had become: Mr Modi was a statesman when he passed the law and Mr. Modi was a greater statesman when he repealed the law! Democracy could still survive in India as long as the BJP fears losing an election. Better yet, a real defeat in February 2022 could prompt the BJP to shed some of its pride and arrogance.

