PM Modi briefed on Omicron; calls on authorities to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked authorities to review plans to ease international travel restrictions following the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 which has been described as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO). Reviewing the Covid-19 situation with senior officials, Modi stressed the need to closely monitor all international arrivals and perform rigorous testing in accordance with guidelines prepared by the Union Ministry of Health. Surveillance will focus specifically on countries identified as “at risk”. At the meeting, he asked officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel in light of new emerging evidence. The Prime Minister’s warning comes a day after the World Health Organization described the new variant (B.1.1.529) first reported in Botswana and South Africa as a worrying variant that features a increased risk of re-infection. Read also: Variants of Covid: How the new one was found and what is known so far This variant (omicron) has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of re-infection with this variant, compared to other VoCs. The number of omicron cases is increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa. If you look at the mutations, the omicron looks mean, said Vellore, senior scientist, Gagandeep Kang, professor at Christian Medical College. DH. But we need more clinical information. The world health body has called on countries to step up surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants. With several countries closing their doors to South Africa and its neighbors, India is also reportedly re-examining its sky-opening plans after a 21-month hiatus. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India from December 15, as was the norm on March 23, 2020. The Prime Minister reminded officials to carry out genome sequencing with samples collected from international travelers in accordance with standards and to test these samples through the network of laboratories already established within the framework of INSACOG to search for signals of early warning of variant concerns. SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ON DH ONLY As people needed to be more careful and take appropriate precautions like masking and social distancing in the context of the omicron threat, Modi called on officials to work closely with states to ensure increased awareness of Covid- 19 at the state and district level. In the ongoing second wave which has seen around 10,000 new cases per day, the prime minister stressed the continuation of intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases. He called on authorities to step up vaccination efforts to expand coverage of the second dose which currently stands at 45% of the adult population in addition to launching campaigns on ventilation and airborne behavior of the virus. Discover the latest videos related to the coronavirus ofDH:

