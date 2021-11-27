Asia-Europe Summit, Jokowi presents two areas of cooperation that need to be improved





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that there are two areas of cooperation that need to be improved by the member countries of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), namely regarding the transition to new renewable energies and the transition to transfer digital. This was transmitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno marsudi during a press statement regarding the High Level Conference (KTT) Asia-Europe meeting 13, Friday 11/26/2021. “She also outlined two areas of cooperation that ASEM countries need to improve, namely the transition to new and renewable energies, including through investment and technology transfer, as well as a transition to new and renewable energies. inclusive digital transfer, “said Retno, quoted on YouTube from the presidential secretariat. Account. Also read: Jokowi wants RI to help Taliban keep promises about empowering Afghan women Retno said, in two days KTT ASEM, there are a number of issues highlighted by other ASEM leaders, including the importance of global multilateralism. Then, development cooperation to achieve the goal sustainable development goals (SDGs) and moving beyond the pandemic, as well as strengthening the global health system to anticipate the potential of the next pandemic. Retno said this meeting also produced three important documents. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail First, the President’s statement to strengthen the commitment to strengthen ASEM cooperation, including the achievement of the SDGs, women’s empowerment, connectivity and the digital economy. Read also: At the Asia-Europe Summit, Jokowi alludes to the vaccine gap in rich and poor countries The second document is the Phnom Penh Declaration on Post-Covid-19 Socio-Economic Recovery or the Phnom Penh Declaration on Post-Covid-19 Socio-Economic Recovery. He said the document contains cooperation for post-pandemic recovery, including strengthening global health and economy. “And the latest document produced is The Way Forward on ASEM Connectivity, which deals with technical rules to strengthen ASEM connectivity,” said Retno. Read also: Jokowi signs presidential regulations and regulates the patent for Covid-19 remdesivir Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

