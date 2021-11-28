Politics
Boris Johnson says he is “absolutely confident” that Christmas will be “better than last year”
Boris Johnson said he was “rather to absolutely confident” that this Christmas “is going to be better” than last year at a special Covid press conference on Saturday.
The Prime Minister’s comment came as he refused to rule out another lockdown over the holiday season while answering questions from reporters following the discovery of the new super-mutant Omicron variant in Britain.
The strain – designated Friday as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization – was detected in Nottingham and Brentwood in Essex, in two people recently returned from southern Africa.
There are fears that the ‘monster’ variant could plunge the country into yet another lockdown, fearing it would dodge the vaccine and be more effective at re-infecting people.
Appearing inside Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: ‘We continue to be in a position of strength largely due to the speed of the vaccine rollout, another booster rollout and I think I’ll m ‘stick to the formula I have used before, which is it that I am confident enough to be absolutely convinced that this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas.’
He then backed up his comment by saying: “I think it will be considerably better than last year.”
Boris Johnson said he was “pretty to absolutely confident” that this Christmas will be “considerably better than last Christmas” during a special Covid briefing in Downing Street on Saturday
The Prime Minister’s comment came as he refused to rule out another lockdown over the holiday season as he answered questions from reporters following the discovery of the new super-mutant Omicron variant in Britain (Photo : Boris during the Covid briefing on Saturday)
Cases of Omicron have already been detected in the UK, South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. It is not yet known whether the variant arrived in the Netherlands yesterday, but Dutch authorities are sequencing passenger testing. Individual suspected cases are also being sequenced in Germany, the Czech Republic and Australia.
Britain has sequenced two cases of the Omicron variant in Nottingham and Chelmsford, Sajid Javid said today
The emergence of the Delta variant last December saw severe restrictions put in place across the UK just days before Christmas.
The country then entered containment in early January following a record increase in the number of cases.
The Tory leader appeared alongside Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance on Saturday.
Faced with the threat of another lockdown, Sir Patrick said the UK did not yet have enough information to create a model.
The expert said that so far we know that “there are pockets of rapidly growing epidemics”.
He added: “We will get more information on transmissibility. We will get more information on the ability of vaccines to protect against the virus. But it will take time.
“We can’t really go further than that.
“But if it is very transmissible and it causes large [vaccine] escape then, so clearly that’s a major problem to face but that’s not what we know at the moment.
“We need to get this information. “
Mr Johnson urged people to get their booster shots to ensure immunity remains as high as possible among the public.
He added: “Regardless of the effects of this new variant, if you are vaccinated and especially if you have a booster, your immunity will likely be stronger.
“So the best thing you can do is get your recall. “
The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed the cases, which are believed to be both linked and linked to a trip to southern Africa, after overnight genomic sequencing.
Individuals and their households were forced into self-isolation and targeted testing was carried out in areas where they were believed to be infectious.
Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face travel restrictions from Sunday, when they join South Africa and five other neighboring countries on England’s red list.
Mr Johnson said: “We must now take targeted and proportionate precautionary action while we learn more.”
Another 39,567 cases of Covid and 131 deaths were recorded in the UK today. Health ministry officials reported nearly 40,000 daily infections down 3.36% from 40,941 last Saturday after Sajid Javid announced that two cases of the new ‘monstrous’ variant of Covid had been detected . The number of people who died 28 days after testing positive for Covid also fell 12.7% from 150 last week
“We first need to slow down the seeding of the variant in this country, we need to buy time so that our scientists understand exactly what we are dealing with, and so that we can vaccinate more people, and most importantly to get more people boosted. ‘
But the prime minister said border measures can “only minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stop everything together”, so that all contact with a suspected case of the new variant should self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
“We will also go further by asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by strengthening the rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport,” Mr Johnson said.
Although the efficacy of the vaccines against Omicron is currently unclear, Mr Johnson said there was “good reason to believe that they would at least provide some measure of protection.”
Christmas shoppers browse the stalls at Bath’s traditional Christmas market on November 30, 2017. The 400,000-person event has been canceled this year.
The Grassington Dickensian Festival in North Yorkshire (pictured in 2019) has been scrapped in favor of two ‘safer and more careful’ markets for locals
He said “we will strengthen the recall campaign” by asking the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to consider giving reminders to “as large a group as possible and closing the gap” between second doses and the booster.
This is because at least 30 regions across the country have already canceled Christmas events this year, despite no rules in place requiring them to do so.
Bath has pulled its Christmas market of 400,000 people while the Grassington Dickensian Festival in North Yorkshire has been scrapped in favor of two ‘safer and more careful’ markets for locals.
Nottingham City Council said it had turned on the Christmas lights without advertising to prevent crowds from gathering, while light ceremonies were scrapped in Southend, Cambridge, Ely and York.
Other areas with canceled or reduced events include Slough, Faversham in Kent and Ambleside in the Lake District.
