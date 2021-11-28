Political Calendar: China-Africa Ministerial Meeting, Iranian Nuclear Weapon Talks





Next week, the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will take place, and talks on relaunching the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume after a hiatus of nearly six months. FOCAC Ministerial Conference Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a video opening address on Monday at the opening of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Trade Minister Wang Wentao will travel to Dakar, the capital of Senegal, to attend the two-day event, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. In a white paper titled “China and Africa in the New Era: A Peer-to-Peer Partnership” released on Friday, China said developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries was the cornerstone. of its foreign policy, as well as of its firm and long-standing strategy. China and African countries will continue to set the tone for cooperation through FOCAC, support the Belt and Road Initiative, take the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to the next level and develop. ‘deliver a better future together, according to the white paper. Since its establishment in October 2000, FOCAC has become an important platform for collective dialogue between China and Africa and an effective mechanism for pragmatic cooperation, according to the white paper. The Ministerial Conference, which is held every three years, is an essential part of FOCAC. The first FOCAC ministerial conference was held in Beijing in October 2000. Read more: China-Africa Cooperation Reached “New High”, Says White Paper Is China Creating Jobs in Africa? Iranian nuclear talks Almost six months after a break in talks on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran and the other parties remaining to the deal, with the indirect participation of the United States, will resume Monday talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Iran was serious about the planned nuclear talks and wanted “a good verifiable deal”. “If other parties are ready to return to their full obligations and lift the sanctions, a satisfactory and even immediate agreement can be found,” he said. In a virtual meeting with Abdollahian on Wednesday, the Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang yi said China understands Iran’s demands on the nuclear issue and supports it in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests. As part of the JCPOA signed between Iran and China, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in 2015, Iran limited its uranium enrichment program by exchange of the lifting of economic sanctions by the United States, the United Nations and the European Union. The US government of former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions against Iran. In response, Iran stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the agreement in May 2019. Day by day: On Monday: Chinese President Xi Jinping gives an opening speech by video at the opening of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference; 2015 restoration talks Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Latvian President Egils Levits; Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo visits UK and meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London (until Tuesday). Tuesday: Chinese premier Li Keqiang holds the 26th ordinary meeting with its Russian counterpart Mikhail Michoustine by video; Latvia hosts for the first time (to Wednesday) a meeting of NATO foreign ministers; the World Trade Organization holds a ministerial meeting in Geneva (to Friday). Wednesday: World AIDS Day. Thusday: OPEC + is holding a ministerial meeting to define production policy. Friday: A quiet day in politics. Saturday: The Gambia organizes presidential elections. Sunday: A quiet day in politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-28/Political-Calendar-China-Africa-ministerial-meeting-Iran-nuke-talks-15x3VglgJYQ/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos