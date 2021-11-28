Omicron variant: PM Modi calls emergency meeting on new Covid variant ‘Omicron’





A new variant of the Corona has been discovered in South Africa, causing an uproar. Also in India, the central government’s health department has written to all states urging them to step up screening and testing of international travelers. This new variant of the Corona has raised concerns. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of senior officials. The meeting with the Prime Minister will focus on the coronavirus and vaccination. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, Prime Minister Secretary P. K Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul. Indian INSACOG is closely monitoring the new variant of Covid 19 B.1.1.1529. This variant has not yet been found in the country. The peak mutation of the new variant is likely to be higher in South Africa. Samples from all international passengers are collected as usual and positive samples will be specifically sought for B1.1.529 on a priority basis. The Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology have already reviewed the situation. The Center on Thursday called on all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers arriving or departing from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. The central government has alerted all states. The government wrote a letter to the states ordering them to conduct a full investigation of all international travelers. Screen passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the States. Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/national/omicron-variant-pm-modi-calls-emergency-meeting-over-new-covid-variant-omicron-a473/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos