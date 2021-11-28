Difficult choice between China and Russia

Mongolia is walking a tightrope. President Khurelsukh’s nuclear ambitions could push this East Asian nation into the arms of an age-old rivalry between competing great powers. Already, Khurelsukh has been accused of turning the nation into heavy militarization fully funded by the Communists in Beijing. Given recent commitments made at COP-26 in Glasgow, UK, the global trend is not to use more fossil fuels in order to reduce carbon emissions. So the way forward for Khurelsukh is to go nuclear to reduce the stifling environment in his capital, Ulaanbaatar. But then Mongolia will have a difficult choice between two great anti-Western powers an aggressive China and a resurgent Russia.

Mongolia is ready to build its nuclear power. With the rise of the Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) and the rise of Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh as the head of this hermit nation, the nuclear future of Ulaanbaatar has deepened. Khurelsukh, a former prime minister, is currently the sixth democratically elected president of this East Asian nation. Its long-standing interest in nuclear power generation, supported by the country’s abundant uranium deposits, has gained political and economic importance in recent times.

Barely a month after his victory in July 2021, Khurelsukh had an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to continue the already existing strategic relations between the two nations, especially in critical sectors like mining.

Known as the Land of the Horse and the Land of the Eternal Blue Sky, this East Asian country has a rich uranium reserve. The country is vast and sparsely populated. It is the second largest landlocked country in the world just behind the Central Asian republic of Kazakhstan.

Mongolia has proven uranium reserves of around 80,000 tonnes, which ranks the country among the top ten in the world. It also makes the nation one of the major mining giants in the world, and it has been drawn by others to have world-class deposits like the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project. In fact, in 2011 Mongolia planned to have its first nuclear power plant by 2020. The state-owned company MonAtom LLC aimed to boost nuclear fuel production capacity by tapping the country’s own uranium deposits. . However, he was unable to materialize. Even the Mongolian government intended to supply nuclear fuel to nuclear power plants in Northeast Asian countries. Ulaannbaator expected huge investments from the world’s biggest giants such as the United States, Russia, France and China.

In line with Mongolia’s Vision 2050, the country is committed to switching to cleaner technologies. But by leveraging its uranium reserves to produce nuclear power and reducing the continued dependence on traditional energy sources to reduce emissions levels, Ulaanbaatar has come to a “catch-up” situation. 22 ”. It’s choosing between Moscow and Beijing.

The frightening new nuclear arms race has already started in Asia. China is quietly building nearly 250 nuclear silos along the border with Mongolia, mainly in Xinjiang, Gansu and Inner Mongolia Province. Independent analysts reveal that these silos lie close to some of the richest uranium deposits across the Mongolian border. It appears to be one of Beijing’s biggest nuclear expansions in recent years under Xi Jinping, the man known for his gargantuan program. This nuclear build-up rekindles the rivalry between Soviet Russia and the People’s Republic of China under Mao Zedong when the latter deployed around 60,000 to 70,000 troops near the Mongolian border. So China, on the one hand, apprehended Soviet social imperialism and, on the other hand, brutal Japanese militarism.

However, today China is different from the days of the Cold War. The predominantly economic might of China, along with the continued decline of Western powers, especially the might and commitment of the United States, have largely encouraged the country to forge ahead.

In September 1992, Mongolia unilaterally declared itself as a Nuclear Weapon Free Zone (NWFZ). Second, Mongolia’s decision has been hailed by both nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states. Subsequently, in 1993 and 1994, the five nuclear-weapon states made unilateral declarations in support of this Ulaanbaatar announcement. Ironically, this support was not a clear recognition of its status as a nuclear-weapon-free state, nor did it provide the legally binding security guarantees that are normally provided to traditional nuclear-weapon-free zones. This has forced Mongolia to systematically pursue its goal of institutionalizing itself as a one-state nuclear-weapon-free zone ever since. Once again, the non-nuclear-weapon states at the UN have expressed their full support not only for Mongolia’s policy in general, but also for its efforts to institutionalize this status. It was believed that unless the five nuclear-weapon states accepted the concept of a one-state nuclear-weapon-free zone, Mongolia could well be considered a single-status state without nuclear weapons. Thus, it was agreed to use the word status instead of zone. And the content of the statute could be defined by the states concerned.

Now, what role can China play in Mongolia towards nuclear power? Being its closest neighbor, China is in full force to influence Mongolia to seize the opportunity to develop its nuclear industry. With Xi, China is rapidly strengthening its capabilities as an economic and military juggernaut. Therefore, Ulaanbaatar would certainly fall into the hands of Xi and his Communist cronies in no time.

China has continued to increase its nuclear capabilities. All of this nuclear build-up has to be seen in the context of the Chinese Communist Party’s ambition to have, in Xi’s own words, a world-class army. And Beijing harbors a crazy dream of achieving world domination, especially to torpedo the US leadership of the global governance system. In addition, several recent reports indicate that China is building 120 missile silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) near Yumen in Gansu, up to 110 silos near Hami in the turbulent, Israeli-dominated eastern part of the province. Uyghurs and Muslims in Xinjiang, and up to 40 silos in Ordos, Inner Mongolia. This rightly shows that China is pushing its nuclear program to the border of its quiet neighbor, Mongolia.

How reliable would Russia be in developing Mongolia’s nuclear future? Putin, while stoking the nationalist frenzy in Russia and its neighbors, is simply undermining the power of the declining liberal world order. He completely disregarded the determination of the West to impose effective financial sanctions on the Russian private sector and NATO’s strategic plans in Europe. Therefore, getting close to Putin and allowing Russian state atomic energy company Rosatom to develop Mongolia’s nuclear apparatus would be a dangerous game for the latter.

Who would be the most reliable Xi or Putin? It looks like Putin and Xi are just as risky. Both are equally greedy and are just waiting for a takeover in Mongolian nuclear development industry. Oscillating between opportunity and crisis, Mongolia is forced to anchor a clear policy on the engagement of its only two neighbors thirsty for electricity, Russia and China, in the development of its nuclear capacity.

The Chinese offensive is looming. Its influence in the form of subtle economic diplomacy backed by an adventurous army is at the forefront of the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda under Xi. Its approach is to reach critical geopolitical points in a very short period of time. His intention is still clear: to simply push back the primacy of the United States in the global corridors of power. Therefore, it is quite clear why Beijing wants to seize the opportunity to develop nuclear projects in its neighborhood.

In addition, Xi has also been wary of Russia’s traditional influence on Ulaanbaatar for a long time. Moscow’s old ties with Ulaanbaatar are in decline. But the Communists in China don’t want to take any chances. With China’s massive nuclear buildup backed by wolf warrior diplomacy, one can easily understand that this is only a demonstration of dysfunction, naivety and dogmatism from Xi already thinking about the great decline of the world. US global firepower.

Therefore, Mongolia is walking a tightrope. Khurelsukh’s nuclear ambitions could push this East Asian nation into the arms of an age-old rivalry between competing great powers. Already, Khurelsukh has been accused of turning the nation into heavy militarization fully funded by the Communists in Beijing. Given recent commitments made at COP-26 in Glasgow, UK, the global trend is not to use more fossil fuels in order to reduce carbon emissions. So the way forward for Khurelsukh is to go nuclear to reduce the stifling environment in his capital, Ulaanbaatar. But then Mongolia will have a difficult choice between two great anti-Western powers, aggressive China and a resurgent Russia.

(Dr Makhan Saikia has taught political science and international relations for more than a decade at nationally and internationally renowned institutions after specializing in globalization and governance from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Global Studies, an international research journal)