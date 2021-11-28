Where Fadli Zon disappeared after receiving reprimand from Prabowo, on social media it does not appear





HALUANRIAU.CO, JAKARTA – Indonesian House of Representatives member Fadli Zon has suddenly stopped circulating in cyberspace for two weeks. No activity is visible on social networks as he usually does on his account. It started since party politician Gerindra received a reprimand from President General Prabowo Subianto for satirizing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Fadli Zon then taunted Jokowi for having preferred to inaugurate the Mandalika circuit in Lombok rather than reviewing the floods that occurred in Sintang, West Kalimantan. The politician with Minang blood has not appeared since the incident, as if swallowed up by the earth. Fadli Zon was last active on social media, both Twitter and Instagram, on November 13, 2021. That day, his official Instagram account @fadlizon uploaded three posts. One of them was a satire by President Jokowi, who inaugurated the Mandalika circuit the day before in central Lombok, in western Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Also read: Amidst snowfall, Egy Maulana Vikri finally scored his first Senica goal against MSK Zilina “It’s amazing, sir. Congratulations on the inauguration of the Mandalika circuit. When are you going to Sintang, it’s been 3 weeks since the flood calmed down,” Fadli Zon wrote on November 13, 2021, quoted in harianhaluan.com from SINDOnews, Saturday (11/27/20210. The same article was actually tweeted by Fadli Zon on Twitter on November 12, 2021. Party politician Gerindra commented on President Jokowi’s tweet, who was testing the Mandalika circuit while riding a motorcycle. On November 13, 2021, Fadli Zon is still active on Twitter, responding to press articles containing sarcastic tweets to Jokowi. In addition, he still responds to a number of press articles related to deforestation and the arrest of terrorists in Lampung. For Jokowi’s satirical tweets that went viral on social media, the Gerindra party gave Fadli Zon a warning. Spokeswoman for Gerindra Habiburokhman said the statement did not represent a party or faction. According to him, it was the general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto, who gave the warning.

