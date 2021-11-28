Boris Johnson announces mandatory mask wearing and restrictions for travelers in Omicron variant

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson announced the reintroduction of masks in interior spaces and some travel restrictions Saturday as the first cases of Omicron variant detected in UK.

The Prime Minister said that whoever arrival in Brittany should pass a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and self-isolate until they give a negative result.

Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street, he also confirmed the reintroduction of face masks in public transport and shops, although they are not required in reception areas.

Anyone in the UK who tests positive with a suspected case of Omicron variant will also have to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Johnson said the government must take targeted and proportionate action to curb the spread of the variant which scientists believe may be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines. He stressed that the new measures would be temporary and preventive and would be reviewed in three weeks.

Ministers will also attempt to expand the booster vaccination campaign in the coming weeks, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid preparing to ask the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to consider giving a third dose to persons aged 18 to 39 years. Currently, only those over 40 are eligible for a recall.

The new B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in Botswana, has aroused the concern of scientists because of its high number of mutations.

Top scientists have said it is the worst strain they have seen so far during the pandemic and a series of countries have banned flights from southern Africa to prevent its spread.

Mr Johnson said: We need to slow the spread of this variant in our country and give our scientists time to find out what it is.

We do not yet know exactly how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron but we have good reason to believe that they will at least provide some protection.

However, he reassured Britons that the Christmas season would be considerably better than last year, when swathes of country were plunged into lockdown amid the rapid spread of the Alpha variant.

The PM was flanked by Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance (PA)

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there was a reasonable chance that there would be some degree of vaccine breakout with the Omicron variant – but stressed that more data would be needed for scientists draw conclusions.

Elsewhere, he urged Britons to raise a glass to scientists this Christmas in recognition of their contributions during the pandemic, adding that the country would be in a very different place without them.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallace said the UK may face the possibility of further measurements if the Omicron variant is highly transmissible.

He said: If it’s very communicable and causes a big breakout, then it’s clearly a major problem that we have to deal with.

But that’s not what we know at the moment, we need to get that information.

It comes after the first two cases of the variant were discovered in the UK on Saturday afternoon. Great Britain is now the second country in Europe, after Belgium, to report the presence of the strain.

Essex County Council said the cases, which are linked, are in Brentwood and Nottingham and those who have tested positive are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

In a bid to contain the spread of the variant, ministers announced that Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will be added to the red list from Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the Welsh government confirmed it would introduce the same travel measures as England.

