Politics
Boris Johnson announces mandatory mask wearing and restrictions for travelers in Omicron variant
Boris Johnson announced the reintroduction of masks in interior spaces and some travel restrictions Saturday as the first cases of Omicron variant detected in UK.
The Prime Minister said that whoever arrival in Brittany should pass a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and self-isolate until they give a negative result.
Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street, he also confirmed the reintroduction of face masks in public transport and shops, although they are not required in reception areas.
Anyone in the UK who tests positive with a suspected case of Omicron variant will also have to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their vaccination status.
Johnson said the government must take targeted and proportionate action to curb the spread of the variant which scientists believe may be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines. He stressed that the new measures would be temporary and preventive and would be reviewed in three weeks.
Ministers will also attempt to expand the booster vaccination campaign in the coming weeks, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid preparing to ask the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to consider giving a third dose to persons aged 18 to 39 years. Currently, only those over 40 are eligible for a recall.
The new B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in Botswana, has aroused the concern of scientists because of its high number of mutations.
Top scientists have said it is the worst strain they have seen so far during the pandemic and a series of countries have banned flights from southern Africa to prevent its spread.
Mr Johnson said: We need to slow the spread of this variant in our country and give our scientists time to find out what it is.
We do not yet know exactly how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron but we have good reason to believe that they will at least provide some protection.
However, he reassured Britons that the Christmas season would be considerably better than last year, when swathes of country were plunged into lockdown amid the rapid spread of the Alpha variant.
Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there was a reasonable chance that there would be some degree of vaccine breakout with the Omicron variant – but stressed that more data would be needed for scientists draw conclusions.
Elsewhere, he urged Britons to raise a glass to scientists this Christmas in recognition of their contributions during the pandemic, adding that the country would be in a very different place without them.
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallace said the UK may face the possibility of further measurements if the Omicron variant is highly transmissible.
He said: If it’s very communicable and causes a big breakout, then it’s clearly a major problem that we have to deal with.
But that’s not what we know at the moment, we need to get that information.
It comes after the first two cases of the variant were discovered in the UK on Saturday afternoon. Great Britain is now the second country in Europe, after Belgium, to report the presence of the strain.
Essex County Council said the cases, which are linked, are in Brentwood and Nottingham and those who have tested positive are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.
In a bid to contain the spread of the variant, ministers announced that Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will be added to the red list from Sunday.
On Saturday evening, the Welsh government confirmed it would introduce the same travel measures as England.
Read more
Boris Johnson orders return of masks as Omicron variant reaches UK
Covid: UK arrivals test blow to travel industry
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-announces-covid-measures-170941858.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]